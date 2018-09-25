Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Monthly Review of Union Government of India up to the month of August 2018 for the Financial Year 2018-19

The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India upto the month of August, 2018 has been consolidated and reports published.

The highlights are given below:-

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs.10, 70,859 crore (43.85% of corresponding BE 18-19), out of which Rs.9,38,641 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs.1,32,218 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the total Revenue Expenditure, Rs.2,19,111 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs.1,70,617 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

The Government of India has received Rs.4,79,568 crore (26.38% of corresponding BE 18-19 of Total Receipts) up to August, 2018 comprising Rs. 3,66,216 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs. 98,332 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs.15,020 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans (Rs.5,596 crore) and Disinvestment of PSUs (Rs. 9,424 crore).

Rs. 2,67,302 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by the Government of India up to this period which is Rs. 26,390 crore higher than the corresponding period of last year 2017-18.

