Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Monthly Review of Union Government of India up to the month of August 2018 for the Financial Year 2018-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 01:34pm CEST

The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India upto the month of August, 2018 has been consolidated and reports published.

The highlights are given below:-

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs.10, 70,859 crore (43.85% of corresponding BE 18-19), out of which Rs.9,38,641 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs.1,32,218 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the total Revenue Expenditure, Rs.2,19,111 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs.1,70,617 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

The Government of India has received Rs.4,79,568 crore (26.38% of corresponding BE 18-19 of Total Receipts) up to August, 2018 comprising Rs. 3,66,216 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs. 98,332 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs.15,020 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans (Rs.5,596 crore) and Disinvestment of PSUs (Rs. 9,424 crore).

Rs. 2,67,302 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by the Government of India up to this period which is Rs. 26,390 crore higher than the corresponding period of last year 2017-18.

*****

DSM/RM/KA

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 11:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54pWORLD BANK : Labor, Taxation, and Social Policies Must Be Upgraded to Address Rising Inequality in Europe and Central Asia and in Kosovo, Says World Bank
PU
01:54pDigital Asset Monetary Network Repurchases Common Stock at $1.00 per Share
GL
01:49pBrazil's Central Bank Hints at Rate Increases
DJ
01:49pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Rises Above 3.10% Ahead Of Fed Decision
DJ
01:47pUK to take over Liverpool hospital build after Carillion collapse - Sky News
RE
01:39pWORLD STEEL ASSOCIATION : August 2018 crude steel production
PU
01:36pOPEC's Barkindo calls for cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries
RE
01:36pOil hits four-year peak after OPEC+ shows no sign of turning on the taps
RE
01:36pOil hits four-year peak after OPEC+ shows no sign of turning on the taps
RE
01:35pCURRENCIES : U.S. Dollar Struggles For Direction Ahead Of Widely Expected Fed Rate Hike
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
2U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
3TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
4Next lifts profit guidance, plays down Brexit threat
5LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Activist hedge fund TCI cuts stake in London Stock Exchange

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.