Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Officers & staff of Ministry of Finance , Financial Institutions and Public Sector Banks/Enterprises Contributes Rs 430 crore towards PM CARES Fund to combat COVID-19 outbreak

04/05/2020 | 07:56am EDT

The Officers & staff of Ministry of Financeincluding the officials of financial institutions and Public Sector Banks/Enterprises under the Ministry have come forward to donate a day's salary including under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with anamount ofRs 430.13 crore to PM-CARES Fund for providing assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund)was created on 28 March 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic in India. This dedicated national fund has been set up with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation as posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected people

The detail of donations is given below: -

(Rs.in crores)

S.No.

Organisation

Estimated Salary contribution

CSR/Others

TOTAL contribution

1.

Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) employees

0.15

----

0.15

Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd. (SPMCIL)

1.19

4.00

5.19

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

0.50

----

0.50

2.

Department of Expenditure (DoE) employees

0.09

----

0.09

3.

DFS Employees

0.07

----

0.07

SBI Employees

100.00

100.00

UCO Bank

3.95

3.95

Indian Bank

7.75

7.75

Indian Overseas bank

5.25

5.25

Punjab & Sind Bank

1.83

1.83

Punjab National Bank

11.50

CSR 19-20

3.50

15.00

Bank of Baroda

20.00

20.00

Union Bank

14.81

14.81

Bank of Maharashtra

5.00

5.00

Canara Bank

15.00

15.00

Central Bank of India

6.00

6.00

Bank of India

7.00

CSR 19-20

3.00

10.00

IFCI & Subsidiaries

0.30

CSR 20-21

0.30

0.60

IIFCL

0.00

CSR 19-20

25.00

25.00

National Housing Bank

0.04

CSR 19-20

2.50

2.54

EXIM Bank

0.46

CSR 19-20

0.54

1.00

SIDBI

1.00

CSR 19-20

1.50

15.00

CSR 20-21

0.50

Others

12.00

IDBI Bank

3.95

0.00

3.95

Life Insurance Co.

0.00

CSR 19-20

105.00

105.00

General Insurance Co.

0.00

CSR 19-20

22.81

22.81

Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd.

0.00

CSR 20-21

10.00

10.00

New India

0.00

CSR 19-20

5.00

5.00

United Insurance

0.00

CSR 19-20

2.00

2.00

National Insurance

0.00

CSR 20-21

2.00

2.00

AICL

0.00

CSR 19-20

0.14

0.14

4.

Department of Revenue (DoR) employees

2.00

----------------

23.00

----

2.00

----------------

23.00

CBIC employees

------

CBDT employees

----

5.

G.Total

228.84

201.79

430.63

RM/KMN

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 05 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2020 11:55:12 UTC
