Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Officers & staff of Ministry of Finance , Financial Institutions and Public Sector Banks/Enterprises Contributes Rs 430 crore towards PM CARES Fund to combat COVID-19 outbreak

The Officers & staff of Ministry of Financeincluding the officials of financial institutions and Public Sector Banks/Enterprises under the Ministry have come forward to donate a day's salary including under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with anamount ofRs 430.13 crore to PM-CARES Fund for providing assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) was created on 28 March 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic in India. This dedicated national fund has been set up with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation as posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected people

The detail of donations is given below: -

(Rs.in crores)

S.No. Organisation Estimated Salary contribution CSR/Others TOTAL contribution 1. Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) employees 0.15 ---- 0.15 Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd. (SPMCIL) 1.19 4.00 5.19 Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) 0.50 ---- 0.50 2. Department of Expenditure (DoE) employees 0.09 ---- 0.09 3. DFS Employees 0.07 ---- 0.07 SBI Employees 100.00 100.00 UCO Bank 3.95 3.95 Indian Bank 7.75 7.75 Indian Overseas bank 5.25 5.25 Punjab & Sind Bank 1.83 1.83 Punjab National Bank 11.50 CSR 19-20 3.50 15.00 Bank of Baroda 20.00 20.00 Union Bank 14.81 14.81 Bank of Maharashtra 5.00 5.00 Canara Bank 15.00 15.00 Central Bank of India 6.00 6.00 Bank of India 7.00 CSR 19-20 3.00 10.00 IFCI & Subsidiaries 0.30 CSR 20-21 0.30 0.60 IIFCL 0.00 CSR 19-20 25.00 25.00 National Housing Bank 0.04 CSR 19-20 2.50 2.54 EXIM Bank 0.46 CSR 19-20 0.54 1.00 SIDBI 1.00 CSR 19-20 1.50 15.00 CSR 20-21 0.50 Others 12.00 IDBI Bank 3.95 0.00 3.95 Life Insurance Co. 0.00 CSR 19-20 105.00 105.00 General Insurance Co. 0.00 CSR 19-20 22.81 22.81 Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. 0.00 CSR 20-21 10.00 10.00 New India 0.00 CSR 19-20 5.00 5.00 United Insurance 0.00 CSR 19-20 2.00 2.00 National Insurance 0.00 CSR 20-21 2.00 2.00 AICL 0.00 CSR 19-20 0.14 0.14 4. Department of Revenue (DoR) employees 2.00 ---------------- 23.00 ---- 2.00 ---------------- 23.00 CBIC employees ------ CBDT employees ---- 5. G.Total 228.84 201.79 430.63

