Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Package-Progress So Far

As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package,the Government announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers. The swift implementation of the package is being continuously monitored by central and state governments. More than42crorepoor people received financial assistance of Rs 65,454croreunder the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.

The progress achieved so far, under various components of PMGKP is as follows:

Rs 1 7,891 crore front loaded towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN to 8.9 4 crore beneficiaries.

Rs 10 ,325 crore credited to 20. 6 5crore (100%) women Jan Dhan account holders as first installment. Rs. 10,315 crore credited to20.62crore (100%) women Jan Dhan account holders with second installment. Rs. 10,312 crore credited to 20.62 crore ( 100 %) women Jan Dhan account holders with third installment.

Total Rs 2814.5 crore disbursed to about 2.81 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons in two installments. Benefits tran s ferred to all 2.81 crore beneficiaries in two installments.

2.3 crore Building & Construction workers received financial support amounting to Rs 4312.82crore .

So far 1 13 Lakh MT of food grains have been lifted by 36 States/UTs for April. 3 7.01 LMT of foodgrains have been distributed,covering 7 4 . 03 crore beneficiaries by 36 States/UTs for April 2020. 3 6 . 42 LMT of food grains have been distributed, covering 7 2 . 83 crore beneficiaries by 36 States/UTs for May 2020. 13 . 59 LMT of foodgrains have been distributed, covering 27 . 18 crore beneficiaries by 29 States/UTs for June 2020. Out of 5.8 LMT of Pulses allocated for three months, 5. 68 LMT of Pulses have been dispatched to various states/UTs . Total 3.35LMT Pulses have been distributed so far to 16.3 crore household beneficiaries out of 19.4 crore such beneficiaries.28 States/UTs have distributed 100% Pulses for April, 20 States/UTs have completed 100% distribution for Pulses for May, 7 States/UTs have completed 100% distribution for June.

Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Government an nounced Free food grains supply and Chana to migrants for 2 months. As on 19th June ,2020 , 6.3 LMT foodgrains has been lifted by 36 States/UTs and 34,074 MT of Chana have also been dispatched to States/UTs for the Scheme.

Total 8.52 crorePMUY cylinders have been booked and already delivered for April and May 2020 under this scheme so far.And 2 . 1 crore PMUY cylinders booked for June 2020 and 1.87 crore PMUY free cylinders delivered to beneficiaries for June 2020.

20 . 22 Lakh members of EPFO has taken benefit of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from EPFO account amounting to Rs. 5767 crore.

Increased rate has been notified w.e.f 01-04-2020.In the current financial year, 88.73 crore person's man-days of work generated. Further, Rs 36,379 crore released to states to liquidate pending dues of both wage and material.

24% EPF contribution transferred to 65.74 Lakh employees account amounting to Rs. 996.46crore

Under District Mineral Fund (DMF), States have been asked to spend 30% of the funds,which amounts to 3,787 Cr and that 183.65 cr has been spent so far.

Insurance Scheme for health workers in Government hospitals and Health care centers operationalized w.e.f. 30 March, 2020. New India Assurance Scheme is implementing the scheme. The Scheme has been extended up to September.

Total Direct Benefit Transfer till 19/06/2020

Scheme Number of Beneficiaries Amount Support to PMJDY women account holders 1st Ins - 20.65 Cr(100%) 2ndIns -20.63 Cr 3rd Ins -20.62 (100%) 1stIns -10,325 Cr 2ndIns - 10,315 Cr 3rd Ins -10,312 Cr Support to NSAP (Aged widows, Divyang, Senior citizen) 2.81 Cr (100%) 2814 Cr Front-loaded payments to farmers under PM-KISAN 8.94 Cr 17891 Cr Support to Building & Other Construction workers 2.3 Cr 4313 Cr 24% contribution to EPFO .66 Cr 996 Cr Ujjwala 1st Ins - 7.48 2nd Ins - 4.48 8488 Cr TOTAL 42.84 Cr 65,454 Cr

