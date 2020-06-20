Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Package-Progress So Far

As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package,the Government announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers. The swift implementation of the package is being continuously monitored by central and state governments. More than42crorepoor people received financial assistance of Rs 65,454croreunder the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.
The progress achieved so far, under various components of PMGKP is as follows:
-
Rs 17,891crore front loaded towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN to 8.94crorebeneficiaries.
-
Rs 10,325crorecredited to 20.65crore(100%) women Jan Dhan account holders as first installment.Rs. 10,315 crore credited to20.62crore (100%) women Jan Dhan account holders with second installment.Rs. 10,312crore credited to20.62crore (100%) women Jan Dhan account holders with third installment.
-
Total Rs 2814.5 croredisbursed to about 2.81 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons in two installments.Benefits transferred to all 2.81 crore beneficiaries in two installments.
-
2.3 croreBuilding & Construction workers received financial support amounting to Rs 4312.82crore.
-
So far 113Lakh MTof food grains have been lifted by 36 States/UTs for April.37.01LMTof foodgrains have been distributed,covering 74.03crorebeneficiaries by 36States/UTs for April2020. 36.42LMTof food grains have been distributed, covering 72.83crorebeneficiaries by 36 States/UTs for May2020. 13.59LMTof foodgrains have been distributed, covering 27.18crorebeneficiaries by 29 States/UTs for June2020. Out of 5.8 LMT of Pulses allocated for three months, 5.68LMT of Pulses have been dispatched to various states/UTs.Total 3.35LMT Pulses have been distributed so far to 16.3 crore household beneficiaries out of 19.4 crore such beneficiaries.28 States/UTs have distributed 100% Pulses for April, 20 States/UTs have completed 100% distribution for Pulses for May, 7 States/UTs have completed 100% distribution for June.
-
Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Government announced Free food grains supply and Chana to migrants for 2 months.As on 19th June ,2020, 6.3 LMT foodgrains has been lifted by 36 States/UTs and 34,074 MT of Chana have also been dispatched to States/UTs for the Scheme.
-
Total 8.52 crorePMUY cylinders have been booked and already delivered for April and May 2020 under this scheme so far.And 2.1crorePMUY cylinders booked for June2020 and 1.87crorePMUY free cylinders delivered to beneficiaries for June 2020.
-
20.22Lakh membersof EPFO has taken benefit of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from EPFO account amounting to Rs. 5767crore.
-
Increased rate has been notified w.e.f 01-04-2020.In the current financial year, 88.73crore person's man-days of work generated. Further, Rs 36,379crore released to states to liquidate pending dues of both wage and material.
-
24% EPF contribution transferred to 65.74 Lakh employees account amounting to Rs. 996.46crore
-
Under District Mineral Fund (DMF), States have been asked to spend 30% of the funds,which amounts to 3,787 Cr and that 183.65 cr has been spent so far.
-
Insurance Scheme for health workersin Government hospitals and Health care centers operationalized w.e.f. 30 March, 2020. New India Assurance Scheme is implementing the scheme. The Scheme has been extended up to September.
Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package
Total Direct Benefit Transfer till 19/06/2020
|
Scheme
|
Number of Beneficiaries
|
Amount
|
Support to PMJDY women account holders
|
1st Ins - 20.65 Cr(100%)
2ndIns -20.63 Cr
3rd Ins -20.62 (100%)
|
1stIns -10,325 Cr
2ndIns - 10,315 Cr
3rd Ins -10,312 Cr
|
Support to NSAP (Aged widows, Divyang, Senior citizen)
|
2.81 Cr (100%)
|
2814 Cr
|
Front-loaded payments to farmers under PM-KISAN
|
8.94 Cr
|
17891 Cr
|
Support to Building & Other Construction workers
|
2.3 Cr
|
4313 Cr
|
24% contribution to EPFO
|
.66 Cr
|
996 Cr
|
Ujjwala
|
1st Ins - 7.48
2nd Ins - 4.48
|
8488 Cr
|
TOTAL
|
42.84 Cr
|
65,454 Cr
RM/KMN
Disclaimer
Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 20 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2020 13:36:02 UTC