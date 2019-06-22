Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Printing process for General Budget 2019-20 commences with Halwa Ceremony

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/22/2019 | 07:10am EDT

Halwa ceremony marking the commencement of Budget printing process for the General Budget 2019-20 was held in North Block here today afternoon in the august presence of the Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union General Budget 2019-20 is to be presented on 5th July, 2019. To maintain the secrecy of Budget, there is a 'lock-in' of the officials involved in making the Budget. Budget press situated in North Block, which houses all the officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff gain touch with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament.

At the Halwa Ceremony, the Union Finance Minister was accompanied by the Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Shri Anurag Thakur; Shri S.C.Garg, Finance Secretary; Shri A.B.Pandey, Revenue Secretary; Shri Rajiv Kumar Secretary, DFS, and Shri Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, DIPAM, among others.

Shri P.C. Mody, Chairman, CBDT; Shri P.K. Das, Chairman, CBIC, Members of CBDT & CBIC and Shri Arvind Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Budget), besides other officers and staff of the Ministry of Finance involved in the Budget preparation and printing process were also present on the occasion. Later, the Finance Minister took a round of the Press and acquainted herself about the printing process.

****

DSM/KMN/HP

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 22 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 11:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:10aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Printing process for General Budget 2019-20 commences with Halwa Ceremony
PU
07:04aAirlines avoid parts of Iran-controlled airspace after U.S. regulator's order
RE
07:04aIRAN SAYS ITS AIRSPACE IS FULLY SAFE AND SECURE : Tasnim
RE
05:45aGlobal Central Bank Shift Eases Drag on Chinese Currency
DJ
05:30aDEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND OPERA : Minister Pandor to attend the FOCAC Coordinators' Meeting in China
PU
05:05aInternational airlines' response to FAA on Iran airspace
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:18aUAE CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY INSTRUCTS AIRLINES TO TAKE NECESSARY SAFETY MEASURES : Wam
RE
12:35aAUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS : National champions of architecture honoured
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : U.S. bars China supercomputer firms, institute from buying American parts
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : to scrap California power plant 20 years early
3AKER BP : Exxon Mobil seeks bids for Norwegian offshore assets
4METRO : METRO : Czech, Slovak investors offer to take over German retailer Metro
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras pays $700 million to Van..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About