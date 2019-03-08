Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Quarterly Report on Debt Management for the Quarter July-September 2018 (Q2 FY 2019) published

The Quarterly Report on Debt Management for the Quarter July-September 2018 (Q2 FY 2019) has been published.

Since Apr-June (Q1) 2010-11, Public Debt Management Cell (PDMC) (earlier Middle Office), Budget Division, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance has been bringing-out a Quarterly Report on Debt Management on a regular basis. The Current Report pertains to the Quarter Jul-Sept 2018 (Q2 FY 2019).

During Q3 of FY19, the Central Government issued Dated Securities worth Rs. 1, 27,000 crore as against ₹1, 64,000 crore in Q3 of FY18. The Weighted Average Maturity (WAM) of New Issuances stood at 14.70 years in Q3 of FY 19 (14.09 years in Q3 of FY 18). The Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of issuances for the same Quarter was 7.82 per cent compared to 7.03 per cent in Q3 of FY 18. The temporary cash flow mismatches were bridged through issuance of Cash Management Bills amounting to ₹45,000 crore during the quarter. The Net Average Liquidity Injection by RBI under Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) including MSF was ₹80,077.24 crore during the Quarter.

The total liabilities (including liabilities under the 'Public Account') of the Government, as per provisional data, increased to ₹83,40,027 crore at end-December 2018 from ₹82,03,197 crore at end-September 2018. Public Debt accounted for 89.5 per cent of total outstanding liabilities at end-December 2018 with the share of Internal Debt being 83.3 per cent. Nearly 29.27 per cent of the Outstanding Dated Securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years. The holding pattern indicates a share of 40.5 per cent for Commercial Banks and 24.6 per cent for Insurance Companies by end-December 2018.

G-Sec yields have softened in Q3 of FY19 with the decrease in Weighted Average Yield of Primary Issuances to 7.82 per cent from 8.01 per cent since the Last Quarter reflecting the impact of several developments namely strengthening in the value of Rupee against the US dollar and RBI injecting durable liquidity in the system through OMO (purchase). The yield on 10-year benchmark G-Sec (7.17% GS 2028) closed lower at 7.37 per cent on December 31, 2018. There was a parallel downward shift in the G-Sec yield curve, indicating softening of the yields across the curve. The Central Government Dated Securities continued to account for a major share of total trading volumes in the Secondary Market, with a share of 84 per cent in total Outright Trading Volumes in value terms during Q3 of FY19.

Quarterly Report on Public Debt Management for the Quarter October - December 2018

