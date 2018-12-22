Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Recommendations made during 31st Meeting of the GST Council held regarding Rate changes and clarification in Goods

GST Council in the 31st meeting held on 22nd December, 2018 at New Delhi took following decisions relating to changes in GST rates, and clarification (on Goods). The decisions of the GST Council have been presented in this note for easy understanding. The same would be given effect to through Gazette notifications/ circulars which shall have force of law.

GST rate reduction on goods which were attracting GST rate of 28% :

28% to 18%

Pulleys, transmission shafts and cranks, gear boxes etc., falling under HS Code 8483

Monitors and TVs of uptoscreen size of 32 inches

Re-treaded or used pneumatic tyres of rubber;

Power banks of lithium ion batteries. Lithium ion batteries are already at 18%. This will bring parity in GST rate of power bank and lithium ion battery.

Digital cameras and video camera recorders

Video game consoles and other games and sports requisites falling under HS code 9504.

28% to 5%

Parts and accessories for the carriages fordisabled persons

GST rate reduction on other goods,-

18% to 12%

Cork roughly squared or debagged

Articles of natural cork

Agglomerated cork

18% to 5%

12% to 5%

Natural cork

Walking Stick

Fly ash Blocks

12% to Nil:

5% to Nil

Vegetables, (uncooked or cooked by steaming or boilinginwater), frozen, branded and put in a unit container

Vegetable provisionally preserved (for example by sulphur dioxide gas, in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions), but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption.

Miscellaneous

Exemption from GST on supply of gold by Nominated Agencies to exporters of article of gold Jewellery.

Exemption from GST on proceeds received by Government from auction of gifts received by President, Prime Minister, Governor or Chief Minister of a State and public servants, the proceeds of which is used for public or charitable cause.

Exemption from IGST/Compensation cess on vehicles imported for temporary purposes under the Customs Convention on the Temporary importation of Private Road Vehicles (carnet de passages-en-douane).

Rate of 5%/18% to be applied based on transaction value of footwear

Uniform GST rate of 12% on Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) from existing 5%/12% (depending on the value)

III. GST on solar power generating plant and other renewable energy plants

GST rate of 5% rate has been prescribed on renewable energy devices & parts for their manufacture (bio gas plant/solar power based devices, solar power generating system (SGPS) etc) [falling under chapter 84, 85 or 94 of the Tariff]. Other goods or services used in these plants attract applicable GST.

Certain disputes have arisen regarding GST rates where specified goods attracting 5% GST are supplied along with services of construction etc and other goods for solar power plant.

To resolve the dispute the Council has recommended that in all such cases, the 70% of the gross value shall be deemed as the value of supply of said goods attracting 5% rate and the remaining portion (30%) of the aggregate value of such EPC contract shall be deemed as the value of supply of taxable service attracting standard GST rate.

Sprinkler system consisting of nozzles, lateral and other components would attract 12% GST rate under S.No. 195B of notification No. 1/2017-Central Tax (Rate) dated 28.6.2018

Movement of Rigs, Tools & Spares and all goods on wheels on own account where such movement is not intended for further supply of such goods but for the provision of service does not involve a supply (e.g., movement of testing equipment etc.) and is not be liable to GST.

The goods with description Bagasse Board [whether plain or laminated] falling under Chapter 44 attract GST at the rate of 12%.

ConcessionalGST rate of 5% applies to the LPG supplied in bulk to an OMC by refiners/fractioners for bottling for further supply to household domestic consumers.

While animal/cattle/aquatic/poultry feed are exempt vide S. No. 102 of notification No. 2/2017-Central Tax (Rate), this exemption would not apply to their inputs such as fish meal, meat bone meal, bran, sharps, oil cakes of various oil seeds etc.

Manure of determination of classification of vitamins, provitamins etc. as animal feed supplements

Sattu or Chattuafalling under HS code 1106 and attracts the applicable GST rate.

Polypropylene Woven and Non-Woven Bags and PP Woven and Non-Woven Bags laminated with BOPP falls under HS code 3923 and attract 18% GST rate.

18% GST is applicable on wood logs including the wood in rough/log used for pulping.

Turbo charger is classified under heading 8414 and attracts 18% GST and not 5% GST.

Fabric even if embroidered or has stitching of lace and tikki etc., and even if sold in three piece fabric as ladies suit set, will be classifiable as fabric andwould attract 5% GST.

Scope of concessional rate of 5% GST rate for specified equipment for waste to energy plant.

This is for information only. For exact details of changes, the notification/Circular/ Clarification may please be referred to, as and when they are issued.

