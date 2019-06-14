Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Repayment of 6.90% Government Stock 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 05:14am EDT

The Outstanding Balance under 6.90% Government Stock is repayable at par on July 12, 2019 (July 13, 2019 being Saturday) No interest will accrue there on from the said date. In the event of a holiday being declared on July 12, 2019 by any State Government under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the Loan/s will be repaid by the paying offices in that State on the previous working day.

As per sub-regulations 24(2) and 24(3) of the Government Securities Regulations, 2007 payment of maturity proceeds to the registered holder of Government Security held in the form of Subsidiary General Ledger or Constituent Subsidiary General Ledger account or Stock Certificate shall be made by a pay order incorporating the relevant particulars of his bank account or by credit to the account of the holder in any bank having facility of receipt of funds through electronic means. For the purpose of making payment in respect of the securities, the original subscriber or the subsequent holders of such Government Securities, shall submit the relevant particulars of their bank account well in advance.

However, in the absence of relevant particulars of bank account / mandate for receipt of funds through electronic means, to facilitate repayment of the Loan on the due date, holders may tender the securities, duly discharged, at the Public Debt Offices, Treasuries / Sub-Treasuries and branches of State Bank of India (at which they are enfaced / registered for payment of interest) 20 days in advance of the due date for repayment.

Full details of the procedure for receiving the discharge value may be obtained from any of the aforesaid paying offices.

*****

DSM/RM/PD

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 09:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27aHuawei delays global launch of foldable phone by three months
RE
05:19aNegative ECB rates so far neutral for bank profits - Draghi
RE
05:17aEuropean chipmakers tumble after Broadcom dashes hopes of rebound in demand
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Repayment of 6.90% Government Stock 2019
PU
05:12aSouth Africa's Omnia flags full-year loss
RE
05:09aXBRL INTERNATIONAL : IMF Warn of Financial Innovation Risks
PU
05:09aENTREPRENEURSHIP IN NIGER : 75 Start-up and Business Owners Meet to Dialogue on Youth Employment
PU
05:04aOil slips as demand concerns outweigh Mideast geopolitics
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat
3NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5BAYER AG : BAYER : says to invest five billion euros in new weed killers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About