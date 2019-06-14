Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Repayment of 6.90% Government Stock 2019

The Outstanding Balance under 6.90% Government Stock is repayable at par on July 12, 2019 (July 13, 2019 being Saturday) No interest will accrue there on from the said date. In the event of a holiday being declared on July 12, 2019 by any State Government under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the Loan/s will be repaid by the paying offices in that State on the previous working day.

As per sub-regulations 24(2) and 24(3) of the Government Securities Regulations, 2007 payment of maturity proceeds to the registered holder of Government Security held in the form of Subsidiary General Ledger or Constituent Subsidiary General Ledger account or Stock Certificate shall be made by a pay order incorporating the relevant particulars of his bank account or by credit to the account of the holder in any bank having facility of receipt of funds through electronic means. For the purpose of making payment in respect of the securities, the original subscriber or the subsequent holders of such Government Securities, shall submit the relevant particulars of their bank account well in advance.

However, in the absence of relevant particulars of bank account / mandate for receipt of funds through electronic means , to facilitate repayment of the Loan on the due date, holders may tender the securities, duly discharged, at the Public Debt Offices, Treasuries / Sub-Treasuries and branches of State Bank of India (at which they are enfaced / registered for payment of interest) 20 days in advance of the due date for repayment.

Full details of the procedure for receiving the discharge value may be obtained from any of the aforesaid paying offices.

