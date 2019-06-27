Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Sale of Electoral Bonds at Authorised Branches of State Bank of India (SBI); SBI, in the XI Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorized Branches w.e.f. 01st July to 10th July, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 09:35am EDT

The Government of India has notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 vide Gazette Notification No. 20 dated January 02, 2018. As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorized Bank.

State Bank of India (SBI), in the XI Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorized Branches ( as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 01.07.2019 to 10.07.2019.

It may be noted that Electoral Bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day.

Electoral Bearer Bond Scheme - 2018

Authorized Branches

Sl. No.

State

Name Of The Branch & Address

Branch Code No.

1.

Delhi

New Delhi Main Branch,

11, Parliament Street, New Delhi - 110001

00691

2.

Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh

Chandigarh Main Branch,

SCO 43-48, Banking Square,

Sector-17B, Chandigarh, State: Chandigarh,

Pin : 160017

00628

3.

Himachal

Pradesh

Shimla Main Branch

Near Kali Bari Temple, The Mall, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh, District : Shimla

State: Himachal Pradesh, Pin : 171003

00718

4.

Jammu and

Kashmir

Badami Bagh (Srinagar) Branch

Badami BaghCantonment, Srinagar, Kashmir

District : Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Dist : Badgam, State: Jammu & Kashmir

Pin : 190001

02295

5.

Uttarakhand

Dehra Dun Main Branch

4, Convent Road, Dehradun

Uttarakhand , State : Uttarakhand Pin : 248001

00630

6.

Gujarat, Dadar & Nagar Haveli

and Daman & Diu

Gandhinagar Branch, I Floor,

Zonal Office, Sector 10 B Gandhinagar

Distt: Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Pin:382010.

01355

7.

Madhya

Pradesh

Bhopal Main Branch,

T.T.Nagar,Bhopal-462003, Bhopal,

Madhya Pradesh, District : Bhopal,

State: Madhya Pradesh. Pin : 462003

01308

8.

Chhattisgarh

Raipur Main Branch

P.B.N0.29/61, Jaistambh Chowk, Raipur,

District : Raipur, State : Chhatisgarh

Pin: 492001

00461

9.

Rajasthan

Jaipur Main Branch, P.B.No.72,

Sanganeri Gate, Jaipur, Rajasthan

District :Jaipur, State: Rajasthan.

Pin : 302003

00656

10

Maharashtra

Mumbai Main Branch,

Mumbai SamacharMarg

Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai,

Maharashtra Pin : 400001

00300

11.

Goa, Lakshadweep

Panaji Branch

Opp : Hotel Mandovi, Dayanand,

Dayanand Bandodkar Marg,

Panaji, Goa . District : North Goa, State : Goa,

Pin: 403001

00509

12.

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow Main Branch,

Tarawali Kothi, Motimahal Marg,

Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

District : Lucknow, State: Uttar Pradesh

Pin: 226001

00125

13.

Odisha

Bhubaneswar Main Branch

P.B.No.14, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Orissa. District : Khurda

State: Odisha, Pin : 751001

00041

14.

West Bengal and Andaman

& Nicobar

Kolkata Main Branch,

Samriddhi Bhawan

1, Strand Road, Kolkata, West Bengal,

District :Kolkata. State: West Bengal.

Pin : 700001

00001

15.

Bihar

Patna Main Branch

West Gandhi Maidhan, Patna, Bihar.

Pin: 800001

00152

16.

Jharkhand

Ranchi Branch

Court Compound, Ranchi

Jharkhand, District : Ranchi,

State: Jharkhand, Pin : 834001

00167

17.

Sikkim

Gangtok Branch

M G Marg, Gangtok SIKKIM

Dist: East Sikkim, State : Sikkim Pin : 737101

00232

18.

Arunachal

Pradesh

ltanagar Branch

TI Marg,VIP Road Bank Tinali, ltanagar,

Arunachal Pradesh

District : Papumpare

State : Arunachal Pradesh Pin : 791111

06091

19.

Nagaland

Kohima Branch

Near deputy commissioner's office

Kohima, Nagaland, Pin: 797001

00214

20.

Assam

Guwahati Branch,

Pan Bazar,

MG Road, Kamrup, Guwahati. Pin: 781001

00078

21.

Manipur

lmphal Branch

M G Avenue, lmphal west, Manipur, Pin: 795001

00092

22.

Meghalaya

Shillong Branch

MG road, Near General PO

Shillong, District: Khasi Hills (E), Meghalaya

Pin: 793001

00181

23.

Mizoram

Aizawl Branch

Solomns cave

District: Aizawl. Mizoram, Pin: 796001

01539

24.

Tripura

Agartala Branch

Hari Ganga Basak Road,

Agartala, District: Tripura (W), Tripura Pin: 799001

00002

25.

Andhra

Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Branch

Rednam Gardens, Jail Road, Junction,

Opp. Pages/Vodaphone Off ,

Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam

District: Visakhapatnam, State : Andhra Pradesh

Pin : 530002

00952

26.

Telangana

Hyderabad Main Branch

Bank Street, Koti, Hyderabad.

District : Hyderabad, State: Telangana

Pin: 500095

00847

27.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Chennai Main Branch

336/166, Thambuchetty Street, Parrys,

Chennai. State: Tamil Nadu Pin : 600001

00800

28.

Karnataka

Bengaluru Main Branch,

Post Bag No.5310,

St. Marks Road, Bangalore, District : Bangalore Urban,

State : Karnataka, Pin : 560001

00813

29.

Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram Branch

P.B.No.14, M.G.Road,

Thiruvananthapuram,District : Trivandrum,

State: Kerala. Pin : 695001

00941

****

DSM/RM/PD

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 13:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55aOil slips to $66 ahead of G20, OPEC meeting
RE
09:55aThe clock is ticking
09:54aMexico Registers $1.03 Billion May Trade Surplus
DJ
09:48aOil slips to $66 ahead of G20, OPEC meeting
RE
09:48aOil slips to $66 ahead of G20, OPEC meeting
RE
09:43aAirlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service
RE
09:43aWall St. edges higher at open on tech boost
RE
09:36aTSX opens flat ahead of G20 summit
RE
09:35aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT : Largest Budget Ever in Egypt History to be implemented by EGP 1.6 trillion, Announces Finance Minister Dr. Maait
PU
09:35aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : India signs a Loan Agreement of US$ 250 Million with the World Bank to develop 766 kms of Rajasthan's Roads and Highways as part of Rajasthan State Highways Development Project Phase-II
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine
5JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About