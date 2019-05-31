Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Shri Anurag Thakur takes charge as Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 10:44am EDT

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur assumed charge of office as the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance & Corporate Affairs here today. Shri Thakur took the charge in the august presence of Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman.

Shri Thakur was greeted in his North Block office by Revenue Secretary Shri Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CBDT Chairperson Shri Pramod Chandra Mody and CBIC Chairperson Shri Pranab Kumar Das besides many other senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.

BRIEF PROFILE:

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur was born on 24 October 1974. Shri Thakur successfully contested 17th Lok Sabha seat from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. He was first elected to Lok Sabha in May 2008 in a by poll as a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Previously, Shri Thakur has successfully contested 14th, 15th & 16th Lok Sabha elections.

Shri Thakur was the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from May 2016 to February 2017. On 29 July 2016, Shri Thakur became the first serving BJP Member of Parliament to become a regular commissioned Officer in the Territorial Army. Shri Thakur has done his bachelors education from Doaba College, Jalandhar, Punjab.

****

DSM/RM/KMN/AS

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 14:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15aCanada Sees FY18-19 Budget Deficit of C$11.81 Billion
DJ
11:10aTrump's Mexican tariffs threat sends shudders through autos sector
RE
11:07aCanada 2018-2019 budget deficit narrows, preliminary data show
RE
10:59aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Drops at End of May
DJ
10:54aIOWA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : responds to new E15 year-round rule
PU
10:49aIndia Loses Title as World's Fastest-Growing Big Economy--3rd Update
DJ
10:47aVedanta seeks international arbitration to settle Zambia dispute
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : China threatens corporate hit-list on eve of new tariffs on U.S. imports
2BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
4RENAULT : Past Auto Deals Have Spotted History -- WSJ
5AVIVA : AVIVA : Value of detected claims fraud falls as fraudulent applications rise sharply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About