Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Shri Anurag Thakur takes charge as Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur assumed charge of office as the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance & Corporate Affairs here today. Shri Thakur took the charge in the august presence of Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman.

Shri Thakur was greeted in his North Block office by Revenue Secretary Shri Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CBDT Chairperson Shri Pramod Chandra Mody and CBIC Chairperson Shri Pranab Kumar Das besides many other senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.

BRIEF PROFILE :

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur was born on 24 October 1974. Shri Thakur successfully contested 17th Lok Sabha seat from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. He was first elected to Lok Sabha in May 2008 in a by poll as a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Previously, Shri Thakur has successfully contested 14th, 15th & 16th Lok Sabha elections.

Shri Thakur was the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from May 2016 to February 2017. On 29 July 2016, Shri Thakur became the first serving BJP Member of Parliament to become a regular commissioned Officer in the Territorial Army. Shri Thakur has done his bachelors education from Doaba College, Jalandhar, Punjab.

