Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2018-19 (Series V) to be opened for the period from 14th to 18th January, 2019; The Issue Price of the Bond during this subscription period shall be Rs. 3,214– per gram with the Settlement Date of January 22, 2019

01/12/2019 | 03:59am EST

In terms of the Government of India Notification No.F.No.4(22)-W&M/2018 and Press Release dated October 08, 2018, the Sovereign Gold Bonds 2018-19 (Series V) will be opened for the period from 14th to 18th January, 2019. The Issue Price of the Bond during this subscription period shall be Rs.3,214 (Rupees Three Thousand Two Hundred Fourteen only) - per gram with the Settlement Date of January 22, 2019, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated January 11, 2019.

The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs. 50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs. 3,164 (Rupees Three Thousand One Hundred Sixty Four only) per gram of gold.

****

DSM/RM/KA

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 12 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2019 08:58:02 UTC
