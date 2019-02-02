Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2018-19 (Series VI) issued Price; Issue Price of the Bond during this subscription period shall be Rs.3,326 per gram with Settlement date February 12, 2019

In terms of the Government of India Notification No. F.No.4(22)-W&M/2018 and Press Release dated October 08, 2018, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2018-19 (Series VI) will be opened for the period from 4th February to 8th February, 2019. The Issue Price of the Bond during this subscription period shall be Rs.3,326 (Rupees Three Thousand Three Hundred Twenty Six only) - per gram with Settlement date February 12, 2019, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated February 01, 2019.

The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs.50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs.3,276 (Rupees Three Thousand Two Hundred Seventy Six only) per gram of gold.

