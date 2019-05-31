Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Tariff Value of Edible Oils, Brass Scrap, Poppy Seeds, Areca Nuts, Gold and Sliver notified

05/31/2019 | 10:44am EDT

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of Section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient so to do, hereby makes the following amendments in the Notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), No. 36/2001-Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide number S. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001, namely:-

In the said notification, for TABLE-1, TABLE-2 and TABLE-3, the following Tables shall be substituted, namely: -

TABLE-1

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $Per Metric Tonne)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

1511 10 00

Crude Palm Oil

514

2

1511 90 10

RBD Palm Oil

546

3

1511 90 90

Others - Palm Oil

530

4

1511 10 00

Crude Palmolein

552

5

1511 90 20

RBD Palmolein

555

6

1511 90 90

Others - Palmolein

554

7

1507 10 00

Crude Soya bean Oil

709

8

7404 00 22

Brass Scrap (all grades)

3560

9

1207 91 00

Poppy seeds

3350

TABLE-2

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

71 or 98

Gold, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 356 and 358 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed

412 per 10 grams

2

71 or 98

Silver, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 357 and 359 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed

465 per kilogram

TABLE-3

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $ Per Metric Tonne)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

080280

Areca nuts

3932'

***

DSM/RM/KMN/AS

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 14:43:06 UTC
