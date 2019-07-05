Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Union Budget proposes creation of a social stock exchange- under the regulatory ambit of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for listing social enterprises and voluntary organizations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:33am EDT

Creation of a social stock exchange has been proposed by the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in Parliament today.

The Finance Minister saidthat it is time to take our capital markets closer to the masses and meet various social welfare objectives related to inclusive growth and financial inclusion. The Minister further stated that 'I propose to initiate steps towards creating an electronic fund raising platform - a social stock exchange - under the regulatory ambit of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for listing social enterprises and voluntary organizations working for the realization of a social welfare objective so that they can raise capital as equity, debt or as units like a mutual fund'.

The Finance Minister added that it is important to get retail investors to invest in treasury bills and securities issued by the Government. Efforts made by the Reserve Bank will need to be supplemented with further institutional development using stock exchanges. For this purpose, inter-operability of RBI depositories and SEBI depositories would be necessary to bring about seamless transfer of treasury bills and government securities between RBI and Depository ledgers and for enabling this. The Government will take up necessary measures in this regard in consultation with RBI and SEBI.

*****

DSM/RM/BB/SVS/MKV/YK

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:32:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:09aLack of timely action, government response stoked India's bad loan woes - ex-RBI governor
RE
05:05aNaming of von der Leyen as EU executive chief not transparent - Juncker
RE
05:05aChina resumes approvals of domestically funded securities companies
RE
04:54aUK labour costs grow by more than 2% again - ONS
RE
04:51aKenyan shilling trades stable as offshore flows offer support
RE
04:47aSufficient liquidity mechanisms must exist in resolution processes - ECB
RE
04:41aIndia unveils budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment
RE
04:41aINSTANT VIEW : India proposes opening up insurance, aviation wider to help revive growth
RE
04:33aEmerging market currencies likely have seen the best of 2019
RE
04:33aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Union Budget proposes measures to deepen Corporate Debt markets
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : reaction to NCP notification on palm oil
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : U.S. Sales Fell 2.9% in First Half Amid Soft Market
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About