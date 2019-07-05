Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Union Budget proposes measures to deepen Corporate Debt markets

07/05/2019 | 04:33am EDT

A number of measures to further deepen bond markets have been proposed by the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in Parliament today.

The Finance Minister said, 'Corporate Debt markets are crucial for the infrastructure sector. Though the number and value of bond issuances had gone up, there has been a dip in the last two years. The market is skewed in favour of private placement'.

The Finance Minister added that given the need to further deepen bond markets, a number of measures are proposed to be taken up, which are as follows;

  • To deepen the Corporate tri-party repo market in Corporate Debt securities, Government will work with regulators RBI/SEBI to enable stock exchanges to allow AA rated bonds as collaterals.
  • User-friendliness of trading platforms for corporate bonds will be reviewed, including issues arising-out of capping of ISINs.

*****

DSM/RM/SVS/MKV/YK

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:32:09 UTC
