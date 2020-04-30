Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Alteration in the Issuance of the Inflation-Indexed Bonds on April-June 2020

May 1, 2020

Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance will alter the Issuance of the Inflation-Indexed Bonds on April-June 2020 as follows.



Issuance Amount in May 2020 will be about 200 billion yen after the alteration (300 billion yen before the alteration).



Auction Schedule of Buy-back Program of the Inflation-Indexed Bonds on April-June 2020 (No change)



Auction Month Buy-back amount April 2020 Approximately 50 billion yen May 2020 Approximately 50 billion yen June 2020 Approximately 50 billion yen Total Approximately 150 billion yen

（Note1）The auction will be conducted once a month.

（Note2）Issues eligible for the buy-backs will be those from issue number 17 to the new issue.

（Note3）The Ministry of Finance reserves the right not to accept part or all of bids.

（Note4）The auction in April 2020 was conducted on April 17, 2020.

The plan could be changed owing to market conditions and others.