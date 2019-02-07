Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in February

Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in February
[Provisional Translation]
February 8, 2019
Ministry of Finance
|
1. Auction Date:
|
February 15, 2019
|
2. Issue Date:
|
February 18, 2019
|
3. Maturity Date:
|
March 10, 2028
|
4. Offering Amount:
|
About 400 billion yen
|
|
* The auction method is Dutch-style-price-competitive auction (0.05 yen bidding scale).
* 10 year-Inflation-Indexed JGBs to be issued in February will be a reopening issue of the May 2018 issue.
