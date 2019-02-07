Log in
Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in February

02/07/2019 | 09:05pm EST

Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in February

[Provisional Translation]

February 8, 2019

Ministry of Finance

1. Auction Date: February 15, 2019
2. Issue Date: February 18, 2019
3. Maturity Date: March 10, 2028
4. Offering Amount: About 400 billion yen
* The auction method is Dutch-style-price-competitive auction (0.05 yen bidding scale).
* 10 year-Inflation-Indexed JGBs to be issued in February will be a reopening issue of the May 2018 issue.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 02:04:02 UTC
