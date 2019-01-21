Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of December 2018)

January 21, 2019
Ministry of Finance
Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of December 2018)
(Assets)
(In billions of yen, in percentage)
|
Types of Assets
|
Value
|
%
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year
|
Cash/Deposits
|
4,692.5
|
3.75
|
-3,358.2
|
1,046.1
|
Securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-157.7
|
Government Bonds
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Trust Beneficiary Rights and Others
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-157.7
|
Loans
|
120,543.7
|
96.25
|
-531.7
|
-3,216.9
|
Loans to General Account and Special Accounts
|
21,341.3
|
17.04
|
-339.4
|
-1,238.0
|
Loans to Government-related Institutions
|
17,144.4
|
13.69
|
-147.2
|
-1,066.8
|
Loans to Local Governments
|
46,214.8
|
36.90
|
114.8
|
-785.0
|
Loans to Special Corporations
|
35,843.2
|
28.62
|
-159.9
|
-127.0
|
Total
|
125,236.2
|
100.00
|
-3,889.9
|
-2,328.5
(Liabilities)
|
Types of Liabilities
|
Value
|
%
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year
|
Deposits
|
27,655.7
|
22.08
|
-2,364.6
|
-4,192.4
|
Special Account Deposits
|
19,878.3
|
15.87
|
-2,517.6
|
-4,037.3
|
Fund Deposits
|
1,556.4
|
1.24
|
24.0
|
129.8
|
Mutual Aid Cooperative Deposits
|
2,856.3
|
2.28
|
79.0
|
-388.4
|
Other Deposits
|
3,364.7
|
2.69
|
50.0
|
103.4
|
Long-term Bonds
|
96,577.8
|
77.12
|
-1,330.0
|
1,960.0
|
Others
|
1,002.7
|
0.80
|
-195.3
|
-96.0
|
Total
|
125,236.2
|
100.00
|
-3,889.9
|
-2,328.5
(Note) Figures may not total due to rounding.
