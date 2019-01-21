Log in
Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of December 2018)

01/21/2019 | 12:39am EST

January 21, 2019

Ministry of Finance

Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of December 2018)

(Assets)

(In billions of yen, in percentage)

Types of Assets

Value

%

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Cash/Deposits

4,692.5

3.75

-3,358.2

1,046.1

Securities

-

-

-

-157.7

Government Bonds

-

-

-

-

Trust Beneficiary Rights and Others

-

-

-

-157.7

Loans

120,543.7

96.25

-531.7

-3,216.9

Loans to General Account and Special Accounts

21,341.3

17.04

-339.4

-1,238.0

Loans to Government-related Institutions

17,144.4

13.69

-147.2

-1,066.8

Loans to Local Governments

46,214.8

36.90

114.8

-785.0

Loans to Special Corporations

35,843.2

28.62

-159.9

-127.0

Total

125,236.2

100.00

-3,889.9

-2,328.5

(Liabilities)

Types of Liabilities

Value

%

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Deposits

27,655.7

22.08

-2,364.6

-4,192.4

Special Account Deposits

19,878.3

15.87

-2,517.6

-4,037.3

Fund Deposits

1,556.4

1.24

24.0

129.8

Mutual Aid Cooperative Deposits

2,856.3

2.28

79.0

-388.4

Other Deposits

3,364.7

2.69

50.0

103.4

Long-term Bonds

96,577.8

77.12

-1,330.0

1,960.0

Others

1,002.7

0.80

-195.3

-96.0

Total

125,236.2

100.00

-3,889.9

-2,328.5

(Note) Figures may not total due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 05:38:07 UTC
