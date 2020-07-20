Log in
Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of June 2020)

07/20/2020 | 01:26am EDT

July 20, 2020

Ministry of Finance

Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of June 2020)

(Assets)

(In billions of yen, in percentage)

Types of Assets

Value

%

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Cash/Deposits

831.2

0.68

-1,603.7

-4,426.8

Loans

121,780.1

99.32

1,181.5

3,783.2

Loans to General Account and Special Accounts

12,728.5

10.38

-4,310.9

-7,443.9

Loans to Government-related Institutions

27,582.4

22.50

5,596.6

10,216.0

Loans to Local Governments

45,448.4

37.07

0.2

1,225.1

Loans to Special Corporations

36,020.8

29.38

-104.5

-214.0

Total

122,611.3

100.00

-422.2

-643.7

(Liabilities)

Types of Liabilities

Value

%

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Deposits

26,760.9

21.83

-1,536.6

-3,934.5

Special Account Deposits

19,397.3

15.82

-1,693.5

-3,667.5

Fund Deposits

1,288.4

1.05

-1.1

-433.2

Mutual Aid Cooperative Deposits

2,494.4

2.03

-50.0

-40.0

Other Deposits

3,580.7

2.92

208.0

206.2

Long-term Bonds

94,172.9

76.81

690.0

2,850.1

Others

1,677.5

1.37

424.3

440.7

Total

122,611.3

100.00

-422.2

-643.7

(Note) Figures may not total due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 05:25:07 UTC
