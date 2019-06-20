Log in
Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of May 2019)

06/20/2019 | 01:09am EDT

June 20, 2019

Ministry of Finance

Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of May 2019)

(Assets)

(In billions of yen, in percentage)

Types of Assets

Value

%

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Cash/Deposits

7,511.6

5.90

1,282.4

2,504.2

Loans

119,877.6

94.10

971.9

4.0

Loans to General Account and Special Accounts

20,364.8

15.99

-34.9

-916.4

Loans to Government-related Institutions

17,236.4

13.53

-121.4

-110.8

Loans to Local Governments

46,713.2

36.67

1,232.0

1,281.6

Loans to Special Corporations

35,563.1

27.92

-103.8

-250.4

Total

127,389.2

100.00

2,254.3

2,508.3

(Liabilities)

Types of Liabilities

Value

%

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Deposits

32,452.4

25.47

1,545.7

1,098.9

Special Account Deposits

24,693.0

19.38

1,674.5

1,214.9

Fund Deposits

1,473.0

1.16

-101.9

-37.4

Mutual Aid Cooperative Deposits

2,896.3

2.27

3.0

-23.5

Other Deposits

3,390.0

2.66

-30.0

-55.0

Long-term Bonds

93,687.8

73.54

690.0

1,380.0

Others

1,249.0

0.98

18.7

29.3

Total

127,389.2

100.00

2,254.3

2,508.3

(Note) Figures may not total due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 05:08:04 UTC
