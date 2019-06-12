Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Business Outlook Survey (April-June 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 08:09pm EDT

(April-June 2019)

Jun.13, 2019

1. Business conditions

Business survey index

(Difference of 'up'-'down' compared with previous quarter)

(%points)
Jan.-Mar.
2019
(previous) 		Apr.-Jun.
2019
(present) 		Jul.-Sep.
2019
(outlook) 		Oct.-Dec.
2019
(outlook)
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
All industries -1.7 -3.7 6.7 0.4
Manufacturing -7.3 -10.4 7.2 5.5
Non-manufacturing 1.0 -0.4 6.5 -2.1
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
All industries -3.8 -5.3 5.6 -1.7
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
All industries -11.7 -15.0 -5.2 -8.1

2. Domestic economic conditions

Business survey index

(Difference of 'up'-'down' compared with previous quarter)

(%points)
Jan.-Mar.
2019
(previous) 		Apr.-Jun.
2019
(present) 		Jul.-Sep.
2019
(outlook) 		Oct.-Dec.
2019
(outlook)
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
All industries -1.9 -3.6 4.5 -11.0
Manufacturing -6.3 -8.6 3.8 -6.1
Non-manufacturing 0.2 -1.1 4.9 -13.4
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
All industries -4.9 -8.8 0.4 -20.9
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
All industries -13.6 -20.1 -11.6 -22.0

3. Employment

Business survey index

(Difference of 'insufficient'-'excessive')

(%points)
End of Mar.
2019
(previous) 		End of Jun.
2019
(present) 		End of Sep.
2019
(outlook) 		End of Dec.
2019
(outlook)
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
All industries 22.1 21.1 18.6 17.4
Manufacturing 15.3 14.9 12.4 12.1
Non-manufacturing 25.5 24.2 21.6 20.0
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
All industries 34.6 34.0 30.7 27.4
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
All industries 29.9 30.8 28.1 26.3

4. Sales (compared with the previous year)

(%)
FY 2019
All industries 1.3
Manufacturing 1.0
Non-manufacturing 1.5

5. Ordinary profits (compared with the previous year)

(%)
FY 2019
All industries -3.3
Manufacturing -5.3
Non-manufacturing -2.4

6. Software and investment in plant and equipment (compared with the previous year)

(%)
FY 2019
All industries 9.0
Manufacturing 9.2
Non-manufacturing 8.8

Note: Excludes expense purchasing land.

Top of Page

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 00:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:27pChina will further open banking, securities and insurance sectors- regulator
RE
09:24pWOLLONGONG CITY COUNCIL : Join us for a colourful Storytime
PU
09:16pOil steadies after big plunge on high inventories, lower demand forecasts
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15pAsian stocks subdued, oil near 5-month low on U.S. inventory build
RE
09:08pUber unveils next-generation Volvo self-driving car
RE
09:07pRISKY PARTNER : Top U.S. universities took funds from Chinese firm tied to Xinjiang security
RE
08:55pWhite House says it will meet two-year deadline for Huawei ban for contractors
RE
08:46pChina economists expect interest rate, RRR moves in coming weeks - China Daily
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil steadies after big plunge on high inventories, lower demand forecasts
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA says has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service
3Oil demand growth grinding to lowest in years as global economy stalls
4CARSALES.COM LTD : CARSALES COM : Strategic review of Stratton & FY19 results update Opens in a new Window
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Don't target U.S. financial firms if trade war widens, lobby group tells China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About