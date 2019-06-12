Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Business Outlook Survey (April-June 2019)

(April-June 2019)
Jun.13, 2019
1. Business conditions
Business survey index
(Difference of 'up'-'down' compared with previous quarter)
|
(%points)
|
|
Jan.-Mar.
2019
(previous)
|
Apr.-Jun.
2019
(present)
|
Jul.-Sep.
2019
(outlook)
|
Oct.-Dec.
2019
(outlook)
|
|
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
|
|
All industries
|
-1.7
|
-3.7
|
6.7
|
0.4
|
Manufacturing
|
-7.3
|
-10.4
|
7.2
|
5.5
|
Non-manufacturing
|
1.0
|
-0.4
|
6.5
|
-2.1
|
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
|
|
All industries
|
-3.8
|
-5.3
|
5.6
|
-1.7
|
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
|
|
All industries
|
-11.7
|
-15.0
|
-5.2
|
-8.1
2. Domestic economic conditions
Business survey index
(Difference of 'up'-'down' compared with previous quarter)
|
(%points)
|
|
Jan.-Mar.
2019
(previous)
|
Apr.-Jun.
2019
(present)
|
Jul.-Sep.
2019
(outlook)
|
Oct.-Dec.
2019
(outlook)
|
|
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
|
|
All industries
|
-1.9
|
-3.6
|
4.5
|
-11.0
|
Manufacturing
|
-6.3
|
-8.6
|
3.8
|
-6.1
|
Non-manufacturing
|
0.2
|
-1.1
|
4.9
|
-13.4
|
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
|
|
All industries
|
-4.9
|
-8.8
|
0.4
|
-20.9
|
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
|
|
All industries
|
-13.6
|
-20.1
|
-11.6
|
-22.0
3. Employment
Business survey index
(Difference of 'insufficient'-'excessive')
|
(%points)
|
|
End of Mar.
2019
(previous)
|
End of Jun.
2019
(present)
|
End of Sep.
2019
(outlook)
|
End of Dec.
2019
(outlook)
|
|
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
|
|
All industries
|
22.1
|
21.1
|
18.6
|
17.4
|
Manufacturing
|
15.3
|
14.9
|
12.4
|
12.1
|
Non-manufacturing
|
25.5
|
24.2
|
21.6
|
20.0
|
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
|
|
All industries
|
34.6
|
34.0
|
30.7
|
27.4
|
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
|
|
All industries
|
29.9
|
30.8
|
28.1
|
26.3
4. Sales (compared with the previous year)
|
(%)
|
FY 2019
|
All industries
|
1.3
|
Manufacturing
|
1.0
|
|
Non-manufacturing
|
1.5
5. Ordinary profits (compared with the previous year)
|
(%)
|
FY 2019
|
All industries
|
-3.3
|
Manufacturing
|
-5.3
|
Non-manufacturing
|
-2.4
6. Software and investment in plant and equipment (compared with the previous year)
|
(%)
|
FY 2019
|
All industries
|
9.0
|
Manufacturing
|
9.2
|
Non-manufacturing
|
8.8
Note: Excludes expense purchasing land.
Disclaimer
Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 00:08:02 UTC