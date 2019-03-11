Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Business Outlook Survey (January-March 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

(January-March 2019)

Mar.12, 2019

1. Business conditions

Business survey index

(Difference of 'up'-'down' compared with previous quarter)

(%points)

Oct.-Dec.
2018
(previous) 		Jan.-Mar.
2019
(present) 		Apr.-Jun.
2019
(outlook) 		Jul.-Sep.
2019
(outlook)
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
All industries 4.3 -1.7 -0.3 5.7
Manufacturing 5.5 -7.3 -2.3 5.7
Non-manufacturing 3.7 1.0 0.7 5.7
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
All industries 6.0 -3.8 -1.3 5.4
Manufacturing 7.8 -15.3 -0.8 5.7
Non-manufacturing 5.5 -0.4 -1.4 5.3
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
All industries -4.9 -11.7 -5.6 -2.5
Manufacturing -6.4 -22.9 -11.7 -4.6
Non-manufacturing -4.6 -9.5 -4.5 -2.1

2. Domestic economic conditions

Business survey index

(Difference of 'up'-'down' compared with previous quarter)

(%points)

Oct.-Dec.
2018
(previous) 		Jan.-Mar.
2019
(present) 		Apr.-Jun.
2019
(outlook) 		Jul.-Sep.
2019
(outlook)
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
All industries 4.7 -1.9 1.2 6.4
Manufacturing 4.8 -6.3 -1.4 4.8
Non-manufacturing 4.7 0.2 2.6 7.2
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
All industries 3.8 -4.9 -1.2 5.7
Manufacturing 5.7 -11.4 -3.2 6.3
Non-manufacturing 3.3 -2.9 -0.5 5.5
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
All industries -3.0 -13.6 -8.0 -2.5
Manufacturing -4.8 -24.3 -14.2 -5.0
Non-manufacturing -2.6 -11.4 -6.7 -2.0

3. Employment

Business survey index

(Difference of 'insufficient'-'excessive')

(%points)

End of Dec.
2018
(previous) 		End of Mar.
2019
(present) 		End of Jun.
2019
(outlook) 		End of Sep.
2019
(outlook)
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
All industries 21.7 22.1 15.8 14.2
Manufacturing 18.6 15.3 10.3 8.3
Non-manufacturing 23.2 25.5 18.5 17.1
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
All industries 36.0 34.6 27.5 25.8
Manufacturing 37.3 34.2 24.5 24.1
Non-manufacturing 35.6 34.8 28.4 26.3
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
All industries 30.2 29.9 23.8 21.6
Manufacturing 32.2 31.7 22.2 19.4
Non-manufacturing 29.8 29.6 24.1 22.1

4. Sales (compared with the previous year)

(%)

FY 2018 1st half
FY 2018 		2nd half
FY 2018 		FY 2019 1st half
FY 2019 		2nd half
FY 2019
All industries 2.4 3.9 1.0 0.1 0.3 -0.1
Manufacturing 2.5 3.5 1.5 1.1 1.4 0.9
Non-manufacturing 2.4 4.1 0.8 -0.3 -0.1 -0.5

5. Ordinary profits (compared with the previous year)

(%)

FY 2018 1st half
FY 2018 		2nd half
FY 2018 		FY 2019 1st half
FY 2019 		2nd half
FY 2019
All industries -1.7 1.4 -4.9 -0.4 -3.1 2.4
Manufacturing -5.8 1.6 -13.4 -1.8 -9.3 6.9
Non-manufacturing 0.3 1.3 -0.8 0.2 -0.3 0.7

6. Software and investment in plant and equipment (compared with the previous year)

(%)

FY 2018 1st half
FY 2018 		2nd half
FY 2018 		FY 2019 1st half
FY 2019 		2nd half
FY 2019
All industries 7.4 7.4 7.3 -6.2 4.9 -15.0
Manufacturing 17.2 22.0 13.6 2.3 14.1 -7.2
Non-manufacturing 2.1 -0.4 4.0 -11.6 -1.0 -19.8

Note: Excludes expense purchasing land.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 00:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14pIATA cuts annual air cargo traffic growth forecast citing trade frictions, Brexit
RE
09:56pDoomed with Democrats, Trump's budget boosts Pentagon, targets safety net
RE
09:56pMUELLER PROBE ALREADY FINANCED THROUGH SEPTEMBER : officials
RE
09:55pAmazon lifts restriction on sellers criticized as anti-competitive
RE
09:54p'Absurd' to say Trump unreliable trade negotiator with China - White House
RE
09:53pChina, U.S. discuss key issues in trade talks - Xinhua
RE
09:53pInsurers face large claims after second Boeing 737 MAX crash
RE
09:40pSterling surges as May secures Brexit assurances, yen dips
RE
09:40pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF SOUTH D : Noem Vetoes Industrial Hemp Legislation
PU
09:36pWhite House Proposes $4.7 Trillion Budget for Fiscal 2020 -- 5th Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk's lawyers shoot down SEC filing against Tesla CEO
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. senator calls on FAA to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8
5Oil prices rise amid broad market rally, OPEC supply cuts

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.