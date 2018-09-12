Log in
Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Business Outlook Survey (July-September 2018)

0
09/12/2018 | 02:47am CEST

(July-September 2018)

Sep.12, 2018

1. Business conditions

Business survey index

(Difference of 'up'-'down' compared with previous quarter)

(%points)

Apr.-Jun.
2018
(previous) 		Jul.-Sep.
2018
(present) 		Oct.-Dec.
2018
(outlook) 		Jan.-Mar.
2019
(outlook)
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
All industries -2.0 3.8 7.6 5.8
Manufacturing -3.2 6.5 9.9 5.4
Non-manufacturing -1.4 2.4 6.5 6.0
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
All industries -1.0 2.2 7.0 4.1
Manufacturing -1.1 5.4 12.8 -0.2
Non-manufacturing -1.0 1.3 5.3 5.4
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
All industries -10.6 -10.0 -0.6 -3.8
Manufacturing -10.1 -13.6 -0.1 -3.2
Non-manufacturing -10.7 -9.2 -0.7 -3.9

2. Domestic economic conditions

Business survey index

(Difference of 'up'-'down' compared with previous quarter)

(%points)

Apr.-Jun.
2018
(previous) 		Jul.-Sep.
2018
(present) 		Oct.-Dec.
2018
(outlook) 		Jan.-Mar.
2019
(outlook)
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
All industries 7.2 6.9 5.0 5.0
Manufacturing 5.6 8.3 3.9 3.0
Non-manufacturing 8.0 6.2 5.6 6.0
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
All industries 6.9 4.9 6.3 3.8
Manufacturing 7.4 5.1 9.0 4.0
Non-manufacturing 6.8 4.8 5.5 3.8
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
All industries -4.3 -7.3 -2.3 -4.2
Manufacturing -2.4 -8.1 1.0 -2.2
Non-manufacturing -4.7 -7.1 -2.9 -4.6

3. Employment

Business survey index

(Difference of 'insufficient'-'excessive')

(%points)

End of Jun.
2018
(previous) 		End of Sep.
2018
(present) 		End of Dec.
2018
(outlook) 		End of Mar.
2019
(outlook)
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
All industries 18.8 19.3 16.8 15.0
Manufacturing 14.5 16.2 13.5 10.7
Non-manufacturing 21.0 20.9 18.4 17.1
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
All industries 33.1 34.4 30.6 27.6
Manufacturing 33.1 35.3 31.3 26.4
Non-manufacturing 33.1 34.1 30.5 27.9
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
All industries 29.5 27.9 25.9 23.5
Manufacturing 31.7 29.5 25.3 23.2
Non-manufacturing 29.1 27.6 26.0 23.6

4. Sales (compared with the previous year)

(%)

FY 2018 1st half
FY 2018 		2nd half
FY 2018
All industries 2.4 2.8 2.1
Manufacturing 3.5 3.7 3.2
Non-manufacturing 2.0 2.5 1.6

5. Ordinary profits (compared with the previous year)

(%)

FY 2018 1st half
FY 2018 		2nd half
FY 2018
All industries -0.4 -2.9 2.2
Manufacturing -1.8 -4.4 1.0
Non-manufacturing 0.3 -2.1 2.7

6. Software and investment in plant and equipment (compared with the previous year)

(%)

FY 2018 1st half
FY 2018 		2nd half
FY 2018
All industries 9.9 13.6 6.9
Manufacturing 21.8 29.0 16.2
Non-manufacturing 3.3 5.2 1.8

Note: Excludes expense purchasing land.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 00:46:02 UTC
