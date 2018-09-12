Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Business Outlook Survey (July-September 2018)

(July-September 2018)
Sep.12, 2018
1. Business conditions
Business survey index
(Difference of 'up'-'down' compared with previous quarter)
(%points)
|
|
Apr.-Jun.
2018
(previous)
|
Jul.-Sep.
2018
(present)
|
Oct.-Dec.
2018
(outlook)
|
Jan.-Mar.
2019
(outlook)
|
|
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
|
|
All industries
|
-2.0
|
3.8
|
7.6
|
5.8
|
Manufacturing
|
-3.2
|
6.5
|
9.9
|
5.4
|
Non-manufacturing
|
-1.4
|
2.4
|
6.5
|
6.0
|
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
|
|
All industries
|
-1.0
|
2.2
|
7.0
|
4.1
|
Manufacturing
|
-1.1
|
5.4
|
12.8
|
-0.2
|
Non-manufacturing
|
-1.0
|
1.3
|
5.3
|
5.4
|
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
|
|
All industries
|
-10.6
|
-10.0
|
-0.6
|
-3.8
|
Manufacturing
|
-10.1
|
-13.6
|
-0.1
|
-3.2
|
Non-manufacturing
|
-10.7
|
-9.2
|
-0.7
|
-3.9
2. Domestic economic conditions
Business survey index
(Difference of 'up'-'down' compared with previous quarter)
(%points)
|
|
Apr.-Jun.
2018
(previous)
|
Jul.-Sep.
2018
(present)
|
Oct.-Dec.
2018
(outlook)
|
Jan.-Mar.
2019
(outlook)
|
|
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
|
|
All industries
|
7.2
|
6.9
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
Manufacturing
|
5.6
|
8.3
|
3.9
|
3.0
|
Non-manufacturing
|
8.0
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
6.0
|
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
|
|
All industries
|
6.9
|
4.9
|
6.3
|
3.8
|
Manufacturing
|
7.4
|
5.1
|
9.0
|
4.0
|
Non-manufacturing
|
6.8
|
4.8
|
5.5
|
3.8
|
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
|
|
All industries
|
-4.3
|
-7.3
|
-2.3
|
-4.2
|
Manufacturing
|
-2.4
|
-8.1
|
1.0
|
-2.2
|
Non-manufacturing
|
-4.7
|
-7.1
|
-2.9
|
-4.6
3. Employment
Business survey index
(Difference of 'insufficient'-'excessive')
(%points)
|
|
End of Jun.
2018
(previous)
|
End of Sep.
2018
(present)
|
End of Dec.
2018
(outlook)
|
End of Mar.
2019
(outlook)
|
|
Corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over
|
|
All industries
|
18.8
|
19.3
|
16.8
|
15.0
|
Manufacturing
|
14.5
|
16.2
|
13.5
|
10.7
|
Non-manufacturing
|
21.0
|
20.9
|
18.4
|
17.1
|
Corporations with capital of 100 million to 1 billion yen
|
|
All industries
|
33.1
|
34.4
|
30.6
|
27.6
|
Manufacturing
|
33.1
|
35.3
|
31.3
|
26.4
|
Non-manufacturing
|
33.1
|
34.1
|
30.5
|
27.9
|
Corporations with capital of 10 to 100 million yen
|
|
All industries
|
29.5
|
27.9
|
25.9
|
23.5
|
Manufacturing
|
31.7
|
29.5
|
25.3
|
23.2
|
Non-manufacturing
|
29.1
|
27.6
|
26.0
|
23.6
4. Sales (compared with the previous year)
(%)
|
|
FY 2018
|
1st half
FY 2018
|
2nd half
FY 2018
|
All industries
|
2.4
|
2.8
|
2.1
|
Manufacturing
|
3.5
|
3.7
|
3.2
|
Non-manufacturing
|
2.0
|
2.5
|
1.6
5. Ordinary profits (compared with the previous year)
(%)
|
|
FY 2018
|
1st half
FY 2018
|
2nd half
FY 2018
|
All industries
|
-0.4
|
-2.9
|
2.2
|
Manufacturing
|
-1.8
|
-4.4
|
1.0
|
Non-manufacturing
|
0.3
|
-2.1
|
2.7
6. Software and investment in plant and equipment (compared with the previous year)
(%)
|
|
FY 2018
|
1st half
FY 2018
|
2nd half
FY 2018
|
All industries
|
9.9
|
13.6
|
6.9
|
Manufacturing
|
21.8
|
29.0
|
16.2
|
Non-manufacturing
|
3.3
|
5.2
|
1.8
Note: Excludes expense purchasing land.
Disclaimer
Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 00:46:02 UTC