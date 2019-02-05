Log in
Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : FINANCIAL STATISTICS OF JAPAN 2018

02/05/2019 | 09:45pm EST

CONTENTS

1.BUDGET(Excel:119KB)

1-1Net Account of Central Government and Local Governments

1-2Net Total of General Account, Special Accounts, Budgets of Government-Affiliated Agencies and Local Government Finance Plan

1-3Historical Trends of General Account

1-4General Account Budget Revenues

1-5Tax Receipt Estimates

1-6General Account Budget Expenditures

(1)by Major Program

(2)by Purpose

(3)by Agency

1-7Special Account Budgets

1-8Budgets of Government-Affiliated Agencies

1-9Fiscal Investment and Loan Program (FILP) Plan

1-10Sources of Funds in the FILP

1-11FILP Classified by Function

1-12Local Government Finance Plan

2.TAX(Excel:121KB)

2-1Tax Burden

(1)Percentage of National Income

(2)Per Capita

2-2National Tax Receipts as a Percentage of Budget Expenditures and Revenues

2-3National Tax Receipts

2-4Statistics of Taxation about Self-assessed Income Tax

2-5Statistics of Taxation about Withholding Income Tax

(1)Amount of Withholding Income Tax

(2)Number of Withholding agents

2-6Statistics of Taxation about Corporation Tax (FY 2016)

(1)Taxation for current accounting period

(2)Number of corporations by income range

2-7Statistics of Taxation about Inheritance Tax

(1)Amount of Inheritance Tax

(2)Number of persons, Taxable amount, and Amount of tax (2016)

2-8Statistics of Taxation about Consumption Tax (FY 2016)

(1)Amount of Consumption Tax

(2)Number of notifications of taxable business enterprises, etc.

2-9Local Tax Receipts

3.FOREIGN TRADE(Excel:67KB)

3-1Value of Exports and Imports by Region (Country)

(1)Exports

(2)Imports

3-2Value of Exports and Imports by Principal Commodity

3-3Foreign Trade Indexes (Based on yen)

(1)Summary Indexes

(2)Quantum Indexes

(3)Unit Indexes

3-4Value of Exports and Imports, Country by Commodity (2017)

(1)Exports

(2)Imports

4.PUBLIC FINANCE(Excel:44KB)

4-1Receipts and Payments of the Treasury Funds with the Private Sector

4-2Central Government Debt

(1)Outstanding Government Bonds and Borrowings

(2)Outstandings Government Guaranteed Debts

5.BALANCE OF PAYMENTS(Excel:101KB)

5-1Balance of Payments

(1)Summary Table

(2)Breakdown by Region (CY 2017)

5-2Direct Investment Assets/Liabilities

(1)Summary Table

(2)Country Breakdown (CY 2017)

(3)Breakdown by Region and Industry (CY 2017)

5-3International Investment Position of Japan

(1)Recently Data

(2)Historical Data

5-4International Transaction in Securities

5-5Official Reserve Assets

6.FINANCIAL STATEMENTS STATISTICS OF CORPORATIONS BY INDUSTRY(Excel:77KB)

6-1Sales

6-2Ordinary profits

6-3Raito of ordinary profits to sales

6-4Investment in plant and equipment

6-5Assets

(1)All Industries

(2)Manufacturing

(3)Non-manufacturing

6-6Liabilities and Net assets

(1)All Industries

(2)Manufacturing

(3)Non-manufacturing

6-7Cash dividends

(1)All Industries

(2)Manufacturing

(3)Non-manufacturing

6-8Value added

(1)All Industries

(2)Manufacturing

(3)Non-manufacturing

7.GDP(Excel:36KB)

7-1Real GDP

7-2Nominal GDP

7-3Deflators

Main Economic Indicators of Japan(Excel:215KB)

*The fiscal year in Japan begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the next year.

PDF Document (full edition)(PDF:648KB)

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 02:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
