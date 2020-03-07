Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Statement on COVID-19（Mar 6, 2020）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 04:23am EST

Statement on COVID-19

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors

6 March 2020

We are deeply saddened by the human tragedy caused by the spread of COVID-19. We fully support countries' ongoing measures to contain the outbreak, treat those affected and prevent further transmission.

As agreed in our February meeting, we are closely monitoring the evolution of COVID-19 including its impact on markets and economic conditions. We welcome the measures and plans put forward by countries to support economic activity. We are ready to take further actions, including fiscal and monetary measures, as appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus, support the economy during this phase and maintain the resilience of the financial system.

We will be working with the international community to assist developing countries to cope with the impact of the outbreak. We welcome the steps taken by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group (WBG) and other international organizations to help member countries by using their available instruments to the fullest extent possible, including emergency financing, policy advice and technical assistance as part of a coordinated global response.

We underscore the need for cooperation to mitigate risks to the global economy from unexpected shocks. To this end, we are working closely with the IMF, the WBG, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB), and support strong coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO), in particular with a view to sharing information, assessing needs and devising policy options that countries can implement in response to COVID-19 outbreak.

The G20 is an important forum for driving a global response during times of uncertainty. We reiterate our commitment to use all available policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, and safeguard against downside risks. We will continue to review our individual and coordinated actions in response to COVID-19.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 07 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2020 09:22:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:39aCoronavirus deaths rise to 145 in Iran, infections up by more than 1,000 - ministry
RE
06:34aItalian girl becomes Malta's first coronavirus case
RE
06:14aSouth Korea's coronavirus cases climb above 7,000, most cases traced to church
RE
06:04aAmericans quarantined in Bethlehem hotel in coronavirus scare - Palestinian official
RE
06:03aNumber of coronavirus patients in Germany jumps to 684 - agency
RE
06:01aALLIED WALLET : and Andy Khawaja Bring Blockchain Payment Technology to India
BU
05:53aLISA MURKOWSKI : Delegation Celebrates Milestone for Alaska LNG
PU
05:34aIranian MP dies from coronavirus - Tasnim news agency
RE
05:17aChina reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad
RE
05:01aChina reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
2BHP GROUP : BHP : selects contractors for Pre-FEED Design Competition for Trion Floating Production Unit
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD : Eric Sprott Announces Investment in Balmoral Resources Ltd.
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Won't Finance Quebec Project -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group