Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Issuance Amounts for Liquidity Enhancement Auctions on April-June 2019

03/26/2019 | 05:30am EDT

March 26, 2019

Ministry of Finance

Eligible issues and the maximum issuance amount for each auction will be as shown below. The plan could be changed owing to market conditions and others.

April 2019 May 2019 June 2019

(1) Issues with remaining maturities of 1-5 years
2-years (issue numbers 388 to 400)
5-years (issue numbers 124 to 138)
10-years (issue numbers 308 to 333)
20-years (issue numbers 46 to 69)

Not be implemented Approximately 400 billion yen Not be implemented

(2) Issues with remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years
10-years (issue numbers 334 to 353)
20-years (issue numbers 70 to 150)
30-years (issue numbers 1 to 16)

Approximately 600 billion yen Approximately 600 billion yen Approximately 600 billion yen
(3) Issues with remaining maturities of 15.5-39 years

20-years (issue numbers 151 to 167)
30-years (issue numbers 17 to 61)
40-years (issue numbers 1 to 11)

Approximately 500 billion yen Not be implemented Approximately 500 billion yen

（Note1）Remaining maturities are calculated starting from March 31st.

（Note2）Eligible issues for 2-year JGBs in (1)zone will be those with remaining maturities of more than one year as
April 30th 2019 for May auction, including the issue to be newly issued in the auction month.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 09:29:07 UTC
