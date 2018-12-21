Log in
Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Issuance Amounts for Liquidity Enhancement Auctions on January-March 2019

12/21/2018 | 09:40am CET

December 21, 2018

Ministry of Finance

Eligible issues and the maximum issuance amount for each auction will be as shown below. The plan could be changed owing to market conditions and others.

January 2019 February 2019 March 2019

(1) Issues with remaining maturities of 1-5 years
【January】
2-years (issue numbers 384 to 396)
5-years (issue numbers 123 to 137)
10-years (issue numbers 306 to 332)
20-years (issue numbers 44 to 66)
【March】
2-years (issue numbers 386 to 398)
5-years (issue numbers 123 to 137)
10-years (issue numbers 306 to 332)
20-years (issue numbers 44 to 66)

Approximately 400 billion yen Not be implemented Approximately 400 billion yen

(2) Issues with remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years
10-years (issue numbers 333 to 352)
20-years (issue numbers 67 to 149)
30-years (issue numbers 1 to 15)

Approximately 600 billion yen Approximately 600 billion yen Approximately 600 billion yen
(3) Issues with remaining maturities of 15.5-39 years

20-years (issue numbers 150 to 166)
30-years (issue numbers 16 to 60)
40-years (issue numbers 1 to 10)

Not be implemented Approximately 500 billion yen Not be implemented

（Note1）Remaining maturities are calculated starting from December 31st.

（Note2）Eligible issues for 2-year JGBs in (1)zone will be those with remaining maturities of more than one year as
December 31st 2018 for January auction and as February 28th 2019 for March auction, including the issues
to be newly issued in the auction months.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 08:39:03 UTC
