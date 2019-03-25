Log in
Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Issuance of the 10-year, 20-year, 30-year and 40-year Bonds (FY2019)

03/25/2019 | 10:05pm EDT

March 26, 2019

Ministry of Finance

Issuance of the 10-year, 20-year, 30-year and 40-year Bonds (FY2019)

Issuance and reopening schedule of the 10-year, 20-year, 30-year and 40-year Bonds will be as follows


1) 10-year Bonds (4 issues in FY2019, except in the event of rapid market movements)(*)

　* It will be issued as a new issue in case the gap between the market interest rate on the auction day and the coupon rate of the issue with the same maturity is more than 0.30%.

　＜In case of 4 issues in FY2019＞

  • April, May and June 2019 issues will be the issue No.354. (Maturity March 20, 2029)
  • July, August and September 2019 issues will be the issue No.355. (Maturity June 20, 2029)
  • October, November and December 2019 issues will be the issue No.356. (Maturity September 20, 2029)
  • January, February and March 2020 issues will be the issue No.357. (Maturity December 20, 2029)

2) 20-year Bonds (4 issues in FY2019)

  • April, May and June 2019 issues will be the issue No.168. (Maturity March 20, 2039)
  • July, August and September 2019 issues will be the issue No.169. (Maturity June 20, 2039)
  • October, November and December 2019 issues will be the issue No.170. (Maturity September 20, 2039)
  • January, February and March 2020 issues will be the issue No.171. (Maturity December 20, 2039)

3) 30-year Bonds (4 issues in FY2019)

  • April, May and June 2019 issues will be the issue No.62. (Maturity March 20, 2049)
  • July, August and September 2019 issues will be the issue No.63. (Maturity June 20, 2049)
  • October, November and December 2019 issues will be the issue No.64. (Maturity September 20, 2049)
  • January, February and March 2020 issues will be the issue No.65. (Maturity December 20, 2049)

4) 40-year Bonds (1 issue in FY2019)

  • May, July, September, November 2019, January and March 2020 issues will be the issue No.12. (Maturity March 20, 2059)
  • Auction method is Dutch-style-yield-competitive auction (0.5 bp bidding scale).

　(Note) The plan could be changed owing to market conditions and others.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 02:04:06 UTC
