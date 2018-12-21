Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Issuance of the Inflation-Indexed Bonds on January-March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 09:40am CET

December 21, 2018

Ministry of Finance

  • Issuance Amount on February 2019 will be about 400 billion yen.
  • Auction Schedule of Buy-back Program of Inflation-Indexed Bonds on January-March 2019.

Auction Month

Buy-back amount
January 2019 Not be implemented
February 2019 Approximately 20 billion yen
March 2019 Not be implemented
Total Approximately 20 billion yen

（Note1）The auctions will be conducted once in February.
（Note2）Issues eligible for the buy-backs will be those from issue number 17 to 23.
（Note3）The Ministry of Finance reserves the right not to accept part or all of bids.

The plan could be changed owing to market conditions and others.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 08:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and GEF make “greener” toys in Belarus
PU
10:40a2018-12-21INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS PRICE INSURANCE DEBUTS : Duplicating “Insurance + Futures” Mode of Agri...
PU
10:38aUK current account deficit widest in two years, businesses cut investment as Brexit nears
RE
10:35aMINISTRY OF ENERGY OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : The Parliament approves of the new model of renewable energy development
PU
10:30aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Signing of Exchange of Notes and Loan Agreements on Japan's Official Development assistance Loan to India
PU
10:25aSTANFORD UNIVERSITY : Droughts boost emissions as hydropower dries up
PU
10:20aISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Fitch Ratings raises PJSC Polyus Rating
PU
10:17aFrench unrest hits business confidence, growth prospects
RE
10:17aFrench business morale hits two-year low amid December protests
RE
10:15aRFA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION : TRANSCAER to Host Four Ethanol Safety Webinars Next Year
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
2AUSTAL LIMITED : U.S., allies slam China for economic espionage, spies indicted
3DEUTSCHE BANK : EU Probes Banks Over Suspected Collusion -- WSJ
4BAKKAFROST : BAKKAFROST : Two PhD's in the same week at Havsbrún
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXPLAINER - ARRESTED AGAIN: What are the new allegations against Nissan's Ghosn?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.