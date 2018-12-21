Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Issuance of the Inflation-Indexed Bonds on January-March 2019

December 21, 2018

Ministry of Finance

Issuance Amount on February 2019 will be about 400 billion yen.



Auction Schedule of Buy-back Program of Inflation-Indexed Bonds on January-March 2019.



Auction Month Buy-back amount January 2019 Not be implemented February 2019 Approximately 20 billion yen March 2019 Not be implemented Total Approximately 20 billion yen

（Note1）The auctions will be conducted once in February.

（Note2）Issues eligible for the buy-backs will be those from issue number 17 to 23.

（Note3）The Ministry of Finance reserves the right not to accept part or all of bids.

The plan could be changed owing to market conditions and others.