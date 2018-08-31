Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Joint Press Release of the Seventh China-Japan Finance Dialogue (Beijing, China)

Location : HOME > International Policy > Internaitonal Meetings > Bilateral Meetings between Finance Ministers > Joint Press Release of the Seventh China-Japan Finance Dialogue (Beijing, China)
[Attachment]
August 31, 2018
Ministry of Finance
The Seventh China-Japan Finance Dialogue was held in Beijing on August 31st, 2018. Liu Kun, China's Finance Minister, and Taro Aso, Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, co-chaired the dialogue, with senior officials from finance ministries, central banks and financial supervision authorities of both countries presenting.
The official visit to Japan by China's Premier Li Keqiang in May this year has brought bilateral relationship back onto the normal track, which created favorable conditions for cooperation in various fields between the two countries. Both sides agreed to seize the opportunity and utilize the China-Japan Finance Dialogue to enhance policy communication and pragmatic cooperation, thus to contribute to continuous, healthy and steady development of China-Japan relations. Regarding financial cooperation, both sides agreed to work expeditiously on the initiatives agreed between the leaders of China and Japan in May 2018.
Both sides agreed that protectionism cannot be beneficial for any country, and agreed to maintain and promote the free, open and rules-based multilateral trading system. Both sides agreed to give full play to multilateral mechanisms including G20 and ASEAN+3 as well as multilateral development institutions including Asian Development Bank and World Bank, in the aspects of enhancing macroeconomic policy coordination, promoting poverty reduction and development; deepening regional economic and financial cooperation; and safeguarding the regional economic and financial stability. Both sides agreed to support each other during their respective presidency of G20 and co-chairmanship of ASEAN+3 in 2019 to foster concrete outcomes.
Both sides supported each other to carry on their domestic structural reform agendas, maintain regular communication and draw on each other's experiences on issues including tax reform, budget management reform and public debt management.
Both sides reached consensus on expanding cooperation on financial market such as securities market and financial supervision, including the direction and measures for the next step. Both sides also exchanged views on business cooperation in third countries, and would discuss possibilities for future cooperation.
Both sides highly appreciated the findings of the Joint Research on the Chinese and Japanese Pension Systems, and will jointly release the Report. Both sides also agreed to continue conducting joint researches on key issues of common concerns.
The two ministers look forward to holding the Eighth China-Japan Finance Dialogue in Japan next year.
