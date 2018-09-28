Log in
Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : New Tax Convention with Austria will Enter into Force

09/28/2018 | 03:22am CEST

September 28, 2018

Ministry of Finance

[Provisional translation]

1. On September 27, the exchange of diplomatic notes between the Government of Japan and the Government of the Republic of Austria for entry into force of the Convention between Japan and the Republic of Austria for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance (signed on January 30, 2017) took place in Vienna.

2. This Convention, accordingly, will enter into force on October 27, 2018 (the thirtieth day after the date of exchange of diplomatic notes) and will have effect:


(a) with respect to taxes levied on the basis of a taxable year, for taxes for any taxable years beginning on or after　　 January 1, 2019; and
(b) with respect to taxes levied not on the basis of a taxable year, for taxes levied on or after January 1, 2019. (c) The provisions concerning the assistance in the collection of taxes have effect from 　　 October 27, 2018, without regard to the date on which the taxes are levied or the taxable year to which the　　 taxes relate.

【Reference】 Texts and Outline of the Convention


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 01:21:01 UTC
