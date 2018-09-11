Log in
Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : New Tax Convention with Russia will Enter into Force

09/11/2018 | 03:57am CEST

September 11, 2018

Ministry of Finance

[Provisional translation]

1. On September 10, the exchange of diplomatic notes between the Government of Japan and the Government of the Russian Federation for entry into force of the Convention between the Government of Japan and the Government of the Russian Federation for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance (signed on September 7, 2017) took place in Vladivostok.

2. This Convention, accordingly, will enter into force on October 10, 2018 (the thirtieth day after the date of exchange of diplomatic notes) and will have effect:


(a) with respect to taxes levied on the basis of a taxable year, for taxes for any taxable years beginning on or after　　 January 1, 2019; and
(b) with respect to taxes levied not on the basis of a taxable year, for taxes levied on or after January 1, 2019. (c) The provisions concerning the exchange of information and the assistance in the collection of taxes have effect　　 from October 10, 2018, without regard to the date on which the taxes are levied or the taxable year to which the　　 taxes relate.

＊　This new Convention will not affect the application of the existing Convention (Convention between the Government of Japan and the Government of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics for the Avoidance of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income) between Japan and the countries other than the Russian Federation.

【Reference】 Texts and Outline of the Convention


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 01:56:03 UTC
