Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : New Tax Convention with Spain was Signed

10/17/2018 | 03:48am CEST

October 17, 2018

Ministry of Finance

[Provisional translation]


1. On October 16 (Tue.) [October 17 (Wed.) in Japan], the Government of Japan and the Government of the Kingdom of Spain signed the Convention between Japan and the Kingdom of Spain for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance in Madrid.

2. This Convention wholly amends the existing Convention, which entered into force in 1974, by revising the taxation on business profits, expanding the extent of reduction of taxation on investment income, introducing measures for prevention of abuse of this Convention, arbitration proceedings in mutual agreement procedures and assistance in the collection of tax claims, and reinforcing the exchange of information concerning tax matters. It is expected that, while eliminating double taxation and preventing international tax evasion and tax avoidance, this Convention promotes further mutual investments and economic exchanges between the two countries.

【Reference 1】 Next Steps
After the completion of the necessary domestic procedures in each of the two countries (in the case of Japan, approval by the Diet is necessary), each of the two countries shall send through diplomatic channels to the other country the notification confirming the completion of its internal procedures. This Convention will enter into force on the first day of the third month following the month of receipt of the latter notification and will have effect:

　(a)　with respect to taxes levied on the basis of a taxable year, for taxes for any taxable years beginning on or after
January 1 in the calendar year next following that in which this Convention enters into force; and

　(b)　with respect to taxes levied not on the basis of a taxable year, for taxes levied on or after January 1 in the
calendar year next following that in which this Convention enters into force.

　(c)　The provisions concerning the exchange of information and the assistance in the collection of taxes have effect
from the date of entry into force of this Convention without regard to the date on which the taxes are levied
or the taxable year to which the taxes relate.

【Reference 2】 Texts and Key Points of the Convention
・'Convention between Japan and the Kingdom of Spain for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes
on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance'（Japanese(PDF:296KB)English(PDF:96KB)
Key Points of New Tax Convention with Spain

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 01:47:10 UTC
