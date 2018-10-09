Log in
Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Recording of Travel Expenditure of Foreign Cruise Travelers in Travel in Japan's Balance of Payments

10/09/2018 | 02:53am CEST

The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Japan have decided to record travel expenditure of foreign cruise travelers in travel, a component of services in the current account, in Japan's balance of payments statistics from the second preliminary figures for the second quarter (April-June) of 2018 and the preliminary figures for August 2018.

This was made possible as the Japan Tourism Agency had expanded the coverage of the International Visitor Survey, conducted quarterly, to include foreign cruise travelers from January 2018.

The figures for travel for the first quarter (January-March) of 2018 are to be revised to retroactively reflect the change in the next annual revision, which is scheduled to be released in April 2019.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 00:52:07 UTC
