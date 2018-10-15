Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Signing of the Enhanced Bilateral Swap Arrangement between Japan and Indonesia

October 15, 2018



Signing of the Enhanced Bilateral Swap Arrangement

between Japan and Indonesia

The Bank of Japan, acting as agent for the Minister of Finance of Japan, and the Bank Indonesia signed the second Amendment and Restatement Agreement of the third Bilateral Swap Arrangement on October 14, 2018. This amendment enables Indonesia to swap its local currency against the Japanese Yen in addition to the US dollars. The size of the facility remains unchanged, up to 22.76 billion US dollars or equivalent.

The enhanced Bilateral Swap Arrangement reflects the strengthened bilateral financial cooperation between Japan and Indonesia. This will contribute to the stability of financial markets, promote the use of local currencies, including the Japanese Yen, in Asia in the medium term, and thereby further develop the growing economic and trade ties between Japan and Indonesia.