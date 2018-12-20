Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Tax Convention with Colombia was Signed

December 20, 2018

Ministry of Finance

[Provisional translation]

1. On December 19 (Wednesday), the Government of Japan and the Government of the Republic of Colombia signed the Convention between Japan and the Republic of Colombia for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance in Tokyo. This Convention is the first tax convention to be concluded between Japan and the Republic of Colombia in light of an increasingly close economic relationship between the two countries.

2. For the purpose of eliminating double taxation arising between the two countries, this Convention clarifies the scope of taxable income in the two countries. In addition, this Convention will enable the tax authorities of the two countries to consult each other on taxation not in accordance with the provisions of this Convention, to exchange information concerning tax matters and to mutually lend assistance in the collection of tax claims. It is expected that, while eliminating double taxation and preventing international tax evasion and tax avoidance, this Convention promotes further mutual investments and economic exchanges between the two countries.

【Reference 1】 Next Steps

After the approval in accordance with the domestic procedures of the two countries (in the case of Japan, approval by the Diet is necessary), this Convention will enter into force on the thirtieth day after the date of exchange of diplomatic notes indicating such approval and will have effect:

(a) in Japan:

(i) with respect to taxes levied on the basis of a taxable year, for taxes for any taxable years beginning on or

after 1 January in the calendar year next following that in which this Convention enters into force; and

(ii) with respect to taxes levied not on the basis of a taxable year, for taxes levied on or after 1 January in the

calendar year next following that in which this Convention enters into force; and

(b) in the Republic of Colombia:

(i) with respect to taxes withheld at source, for amounts paid or credited on or after 1 January of the calendar

year following that in which this Convention enters into force; and

(ii) with respect to all other taxes, for taxable years beginning on or after 1 January of the calendar year

following that in which this Convention enters into force.

(c) The provisions concerning the exchange of information and the assistance in the collection of taxes will have

effect from the date of entry into force of this Convention without regard to the date on which the taxes are levied

or the taxable year to which the taxes relate.

【Reference 2】 Texts and Key Points of the Convention

・'Convention between Japan and the Republic of Colombia for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance'（Japanese(PDF:254KB) ・English(PDF:92KB)）

・'Exchanged Notes concerning the Convention between Japan and the Republic of Colombia for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance' （Japanese(PDF:78KB)・English(PDF:21KB)）

・Key Points of Tax Convention with Colombia