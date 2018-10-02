Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 04:02am CEST
1. According to the publication as of September 27, 2018 by the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) acting as the Depositary of the 'Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting' (Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS), the following jurisdictions, being parties to the tax treaties of Japan to which it had chosen to apply this Convention, newly deposited their instruments of ratification, acceptance or approval of this Convention. Australia Slovakia France

2. This Convention applies to an existing tax treaty where both parties to that tax treaty have chosen to apply this Convention to it and where this Convention has entered into force for those parties.
The tax treaties between Japan and the above-mentioned jurisdictions will satisfy those requirements on January 1, 2019.
３. The provisions of this Convention applicable to an existing tax treaty and the timing of entry into effect of this Convention for it are determined depending on the choices of each of the parties to that tax treaty.
For the details of the application of this Convention to the tax treaties of Japan, see the webpages below.

◆The text of the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS
'Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting'（Japanese(PDF:997KB)English(PDF:269KB)
List of Reservations and Notifications of Signatories and Parties to the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS [link to the website of the OECD]
Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS (MLI)
-List of Reservations and Notifications of Japan （Japanese(PDF:256KB)English(PDF:236KB)）
-Application of the MLI to Japan's Tax Treaties

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 02:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:22aAustralia's competition regulator opens inquiry into forex services
RE
04:17aChina Hebei sets strict new emissions standards for steel mills
RE
04:02aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
04:02aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Convention with Iceland will Enter into Force
PU
03:28aHow Trump's son-in-law helped a $1.2 trillion trade zone stay intact
RE
03:22aDollar consolidates gains, yen weighed by appetite for risk after NAFTA deal
RE
03:17aJapan Inc's inflation expectations slip after BOJ policy change - tankan
RE
03:16aELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:10aSouth Korea's efforts to stabilise home prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
3General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German parties agree diesel costs deal - but keep it secret
5Stocks, Canadian dollar up on NAFTA deal, safe-haven assets hit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.