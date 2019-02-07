Log in
Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased

02/07/2019 | 09:05pm EST

February 8, 2019

Ministry of Finance

[Provisional translation]

1. According to the publication as of January 29, 2019 by the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) acting as the Depositary of the 'Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting' (Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS), Ireland, being a party to one of the tax treaties of Japan to which it had chosen to apply this Convention, newly deposited its instrument of ratification of this Convention.

2. This Convention applies to an existing tax treaty where both parties to that tax treaty have chosen to apply this
Convention to it and where this Convention has entered into force for those parties. The tax treaty between Japan
and Ireland will satisfy those requirements on May 1, 2019.

3. The provisions of this Convention applicable to an existing tax treaty and the timing of entry into effect of this
Convention for it are determined depending on the choices of each of the parties to that tax treaty. For the details
of the application of this Convention to the tax treaties of Japan, see the webpages below.

◆The text of the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS
'Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit
Shifting'（Japanese(PDF:997KB)English(PDF:269KB)
List of Reservations and Notifications of Signatories and Parties to the Convention to Implement Measures to
Prevent BEPS [link to the website of the OECD]
Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS (MLI)
-List of Reservations and Notifications of Japan （Japanese(PDF:256KB)English(PDF:236KB)）
-Application of the MLI to Japan's Tax Treaties

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 02:04:02 UTC
