Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased

April 5, 2019

Ministry of Finance

[Provisional translation]

1. According to the publication as of March 29, 2019 by the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) acting as the Depositary of the 'Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting' (Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS), the Netherlands, being a party to one of the tax treaties of Japan to which it had chosen to apply this Convention, newly deposited its instrument of acceptance of this Convention.

2. This Convention applies to an existing tax treaty where both parties to that tax treaty have chosen to apply this

Convention to it and where this Convention has entered into force for those parties. The tax treaty between Japan

and the Netherlands will satisfy those requirements on July 1, 2019.

3. The provisions of this Convention applicable to an existing tax treaty and the timing of entry into effect of this

Convention for it are determined depending on the choices of each of the parties to that tax treaty. For the details

of the application of this Convention to the tax treaties of Japan, see the webpages below.

◆The text of the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS

'Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit

Shifting'（Japanese(PDF:997KB) ・English(PDF:269KB) ）

◆List of Reservations and Notifications of Signatories and Parties to the Convention to Implement Measures to

Prevent BEPS [link to the website of the OECD]

◆Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS (MLI)

-List of Reservations and Notifications of Japan （Japanese(PDF:256KB)・English(PDF:236KB)）

-Application of the MLI to Japan's Tax Treaties