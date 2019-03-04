Log in
Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : The alteration of the calendar for auctions in April 2019

03/04/2019 | 02:15am EST

The alteration of the calendar for auctions in April 2019

March 4, 2019

Ministry of Finance

It was decided that the auction of Treasury Discount Bills(Approx.2-month) scheduled on Apr.11 should be called off.

The calendar for auctions in April 2019 is shown below.

Before the alteration (Announced on Jan. 29, 2019)

After the alteration

Auction Date

Issue

Apr.2

10-year

Apr.3

Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)

Apr.4

30-year

Apr.5

Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)

Apr.9

Treasury Discount Bills(6-month)

Apr.9

5-year

Apr.11

Treasury Discount Bills(Approx.2-month)

Apr.11

Liquidity Enhancement Auction
(remaining maturities of 15.5-39 years)

Apr.12

Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)

Apr.16

20-year

Apr.18

Treasury Discount Bills
(1-year)

Apr.18

Liquidity Enhancement Auction
(remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years)

Apr.19

Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)

Apr.23

2-year

Auction Date

Issue

Apr.2

10-year

Apr.3

Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)

Apr.4

30-year

Apr.5

Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)

Apr.9

Treasury Discount Bills(6-month)

Apr.9

5-year

Apr.11

Liquidity Enhancement Auction
(remaining maturities of 15.5-39 years)

Apr.12

Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)

Apr.16

20-year

Apr.18

Treasury Discount Bills
(1-year)

Apr.18

Liquidity Enhancement Auction
(remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years)

Apr.19

Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)

Apr.23

2-year

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 07:13:05 UTC
