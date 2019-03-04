Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : The alteration of the calendar for auctions in April 2019

The alteration of the calendar for auctions in April 2019
|
March 4, 2019
|
Ministry of Finance
・It was decided that the auction of Treasury Discount Bills(Approx.2-month) scheduled on Apr.11 should be called off.
The calendar for auctions in April 2019 is shown below.
|
Before the alteration (Announced on Jan. 29, 2019)
|
→
|
After the alteration
|
|
Auction Date
|
Issue
|
Apr.2
|
10-year
|
Apr.3
|
Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)
|
Apr.4
|
30-year
|
Apr.5
|
Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)
|
Apr.9
|
Treasury Discount Bills(6-month)
|
Apr.9
|
5-year
|
Apr.11
|
Treasury Discount Bills(Approx.2-month)
|
Apr.11
|
Liquidity Enhancement Auction
(remaining maturities of 15.5-39 years)
|
Apr.12
|
Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)
|
Apr.16
|
20-year
|
Apr.18
|
Treasury Discount Bills
(1-year)
|
Apr.18
|
Liquidity Enhancement Auction
(remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years)
|
Apr.19
|
Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)
|
Apr.23
|
2-year
|
|
Auction Date
|
Issue
|
Apr.2
|
10-year
|
Apr.3
|
Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)
|
Apr.4
|
30-year
|
Apr.5
|
Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)
|
Apr.9
|
Treasury Discount Bills(6-month)
|
Apr.9
|
5-year
|
Apr.11
|
Liquidity Enhancement Auction
(remaining maturities of 15.5-39 years)
|
Apr.12
|
Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)
|
Apr.16
|
20-year
|
Apr.18
|
Treasury Discount Bills
(1-year)
|
Apr.18
|
Liquidity Enhancement Auction
(remaining maturities of 5-15.5 years)
|
Apr.19
|
Treasury Discount Bills
(3-month)
|
Apr.23
|
2-year
