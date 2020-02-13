Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation denies alleged obstacles to judicial cooperation with Argentina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 06:09pm EST

In light of the news that have appeared in various media outlets on Thursday regarding alleged obstacles raised by the Ministry of Justice of Spain in relation to a request for legal aid filed by the Argentinian judge, María Servini, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, after making the corresponding verifications, categorically denies that any document has been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Argentina, either by this ministerial department or by the Ministry of Justice stating that 'the request [made by Judge Servini] could not be served in the terms in which it is currently couched' and that 'said request should be filed through an International Assistance Request', as apparently appears in a statement by the aforesaid Argentinian ministerial department.

This ministerial department and the Ministry of Justice are both unaware of what spoken or written information the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Argentina has based this erroneous contention on.

The request for legal assistance was sent by the Argentinian authorities on 28 January and is still pending a response, which should be made shortly.

-NON OFFICIAL TRANSLATION-

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Spain published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 23:08:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:35pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : UTC Announces Pricing of Carrier's Notes Offering
PR
06:34pSIERRA WIRELESS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:32pOMEGA FLEX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates AMP as Equal-weight
AQ
06:31pENDÚR : Bankruptcy petition of the subsidiary Endúr Energy Solutions AS
AQ
06:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates ASX as Equal-weight
AQ
06:31pTELSTRA : Morgans rates TLS as Add
AQ
06:31pPRO MEDICUS : Morgans rates PME as Add
AQ
06:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates CTX as Equal-weight
AQ
06:31pWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Morgans rates WPL as Add
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 5
2PHOTON ENERGY N.V. : PHOTON ENERGY N : Reports Record Revenue of EUR 30.15 million and New Contract Awards in ..
3THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD : THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
4ADDED CAPITAL INC. : Added Capital Announces Effective Date of Consolidation
5LOGMEIN, INC. : LOGMEIN: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group