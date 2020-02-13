Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation denies alleged obstacles to judicial cooperation with Argentina

In light of the news that have appeared in various media outlets on Thursday regarding alleged obstacles raised by the Ministry of Justice of Spain in relation to a request for legal aid filed by the Argentinian judge, María Servini, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, after making the corresponding verifications, categorically denies that any document has been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Argentina, either by this ministerial department or by the Ministry of Justice stating that 'the request [made by Judge Servini] could not be served in the terms in which it is currently couched' and that 'said request should be filed through an International Assistance Request', as apparently appears in a statement by the aforesaid Argentinian ministerial department.

This ministerial department and the Ministry of Justice are both unaware of what spoken or written information the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Argentina has based this erroneous contention on.

The request for legal assistance was sent by the Argentinian authorities on 28 January and is still pending a response, which should be made shortly.

-NON OFFICIAL TRANSLATION-