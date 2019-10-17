Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of : Joint Statement Bilateral Meetings between Spain and Cuba

The meetings were headed by the Republic of Cuba's Foreign Affairs Minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, Josep Borrell Fontelles.

The Spanish Ambassador in Cuba, Juan Fernández Trigo; the State Secretary for International Cooperation and for Ibero-America and the Caribbean, Juan Pablo de Laiglesia y González de Peredo; the Director of the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation (AECID), Aina Calvo Sastre; the Director-General for Latin America and the Caribbean, Rafael Garranzo García; the Director-General for Bilateral Economic Relations, Cristina Serrano Leal, and other public officials, also attended the meetings on behalf of Spain.

On behalf of Cuba, the Director-General of Bilateral Affairs, Emilio Lozada; the Director-General of Multilateral Affairs and International Law, Rodolfo Reyes; the Director for Europe and Canada, Alba Soto; the Director of International Law, Anet Pino, and other officials were in attendance.

Both delegations congratulated each other on the celebration of these meetings which allow them to strengthen bilateral relations. The respective Ministers agreed upon the importance of economic relations as Spain is Cuba's third largest trading partner, apart from being a traditional investor in the island. Both delegations committed to reinforcing their collaboration and fulfilling their obligations within an economic context that is especially difficult for Cuba.

Spain explained its rejection of the United States' decision to activate Title III and implement Title IV of the Helms-Burton Act, as it contravenes international law and tramples on legitimate Spanish interests in Cuba. Additionally, Spain pointed out that it supported the European Union's decision to employ all measures in its reach to defend European interests on the island. For its part, Cuba discussed the intensification of the embargo against the country, especially the activation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act and the escalation in enacting Title IV, the unconventional actions of the USA to block the purchase of fuel by Cuba, the reinforcement of the banking and financial squeeze, the increased obstacles for Cuban tourist activity and actions against Cuba's medical cooperation with third countries. Cuba thanked Spain for its support in the project to resolve the embargo against Cuba.

Within the scope of cooperation for development, both countries reviewed the principal points of what is to be the Country Association Framework between Spain and Cuba for the period between 2019-2022, that is to say, the increase in productivity, sustainable land development and the consolidation of an efficient public administration. All of this was discussed with reference to gender perspectives and sustainable development, in accordance with the Agenda 2030.

Both delegations also discussed international topics such as questions of common interest within the United Nations.

The Cuban and Spanish ministers discussed, within an environment of mutual trust and respect, all aspects related to human rights, including questions of economic, social and cultural rights, in addition to civil and political rights and the cooperation of Spain and Cuba in multilateral forums on this subject matter.

They discussed questions on International Agreements for expediting legal and administrative procedures, and other questions related to facilitating the situation of numerous Cuban and Spanish citizens who travel to and from or reside in Spain and Cuba respectively.

Both parties expressed their satisfaction with the development of the bilateral relations and their willingness for continued cooperation and dialogue in a constructive sense, on the basis of equality and mutual respect.