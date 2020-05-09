Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integrati : FM holds video conference with chairman of BiH Parliamentary Assembly's House of Peoples

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman on Friday held a video conference with the Chairman of the House of Peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Parliamentary Assembly, Dragan Čović. Also participating in the conference were State-Secretary of the Central State Office for Croats Abroad Zvonko Milas and MFEA State Secretary for Political Affairs Zdravka Bušić.

The interlocutors underscored satisfaction with the success of the Zagreb Summit and its historically important declaration. They welcomed the Croatian prime minister's message on the equality of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three constituent peoples in practice as well as the country's EU journey and reform efforts.

Grlić Radman reflected on this week's UN video conference on the 57th report of the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina on the implementation of the peace agreement, at which Croatia had called for changes to the election law, underlined support for Bosnia and Herzegovina's EU journey and stressed the importance of the legitimate representation of Croats in the country's institutions.

In addition, the participants discussed measures and activities undertaken to fight the coronavirus pandemic, with emphasis on the humanitarian aid Croatia sent for Bosnia and Herzegovina last week