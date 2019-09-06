Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integrati : FM receives incoming Russian ambassador Azimov

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman 6 September 2019 received on inaugural visit the Russian Ambassador to Croatia, Anvar Azimov.

The two officials agreed that bilateral cooperation was intensifying, especially in the last two years, which had seen a number of high-level and working visits, with representatives of state institutions and experts continuously tackling concrete matters of bilateral cooperation.

Grlić Radman and Azimov underlined the potential in areas of economic and cultural cooperation, expressing satisfaction with the growing number of Russian tourists and the increase in Croatia's export to Russia this year. They believed that cooperation would get additional boost by the 9th session of the Intergovernmental Croatia-Russia Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, which should be held before the year's end in Moscow, as well as the planned visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Zagreb in April 2020, on the occasion of the opening of the Russian Embassy's new premises.

Azimov wished Grlić Radman and the Croatian government success in chairing the Council of the EU, which is a challenging, but prestigious task.