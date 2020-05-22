Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integrati : Minister Grlić Radman meets with Slovenian counterpart Logar

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman on Friday met with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar at the Kaštel-Dragonja border crossing.

Grlić Radman underlined that relations between Croatia and Slovenia were based on time-honoured ties that had resulted in successful cooperation, adding that today's meeting was yet another opportunity to strengthen dialogue and cooperation on a number of issues of mutual interest.

'I am pleased that we have a similar epidemiological situation in our countries, which is certainly contributing to the agreement on facilitating cross-border travel,' Grlić Radman said, commending Croatia and Slovenia's cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, which had included agreements on free transit of cargo vehicles from Croatia to Slovenia and vice versa, as well as cross-border travel for Croatian and Slovenian citizens.

The two ministers also discussed the situation along the border, which affects the everyday life of citizens living on the border, and concluded that it should be resolved flexibly, through partnership.

In addition, Grlić Radman congratulated Logar the Slovenian Diplomacy Day, marked on the same day that that both countries commemorate UN membership.