Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integrati : Minister Tudor Ulianovschi discussed issues related to Moldovan-British relations with officials from the Foreign Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom

Officials held an exchange of views on the current state of bilateral relations, noting that an important step in extending and synchronising it to the new circumstances which will be formed after Brexit, was the visit of the chief of the Moldovan diplomacy to London in June 2018, where aspects of the political dialogue and trade and economic relations between the two states were discussed. According to the Director Martin Harris, Moldovan-British relations represent an efficient cooperation partnership on all the dimensions and in this context appreciation has been expressed to the Republic of Moldova for the solidarity manifested in the Salisbury chemical agent attack case in March 2018.

Referring to the latest geopolitical and security developments in the world and region, Tudor Ulianovschi and Martin Harris reiterated their countries' positions on condemning such acts, which threaten international security and represent a serious violation of international law. At the same time, the hybrid character of the threats faced by our societies was highlighted, as well as the imperative need to cooperate bilaterally, regionally and internationally, in order to counteract them. In this respect, Minister Tudor Ulianovschi welcomed the appointment of a British military attaché in the Republic of Moldova.

Discussing Britain's future relationship with the European Union, Martin Harris has affirmed the support offered by London authorities to the Republic of Moldova in the process of European integration, stating that the UK does not want to see our country 'on another path than that of European integration'. In this context, the British official stressed the importance of democratic and economic development of our country, as well as the strengthening of defense capabilities, reiterating the UK's willingness to offer its whole assistance to the Republic of Moldova through the Good Governance Fund.

The two officials also addressed the challenges faced by citizens of the Republic of Moldova in obtaining travel visas to the UK. In the context of the information on the re-accession of the UK to the international Government Procurement Agreement and the reluctant position of the Republic of Moldova in this respect, which was published in the media, Minister Tudor Ulianovschi reiterated the interest of our country to simplify the access of Moldovan citizens and economic suppliers to the public procurement market in the UK, the visa process being a major impediment for this. Director Martin Harris assured the authorities from Chișinău of the availability of the British Home Office to examine the problems faced by citizens of the Republic of Moldova in the process of obtaining visas, in order to identify solutions which will improve the current regime.