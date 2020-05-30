Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary : The countries of Europe should not act as if they do not want good relations with China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 03:15am EDT

'No European country should act as if they do not have an interest in maintaining good relations with China', Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on his Facebook page of Friday following an online meeting of EU ministers to discuss the relationship between the European Union and China.

'It's time for honest and straightforward speech, as it is evident that when we compete for Chinese investments and export opportunities, we are competing with the other European countries, just as we have had to do when procuring respirators and the other equipment required for health protection', Mr. Szijjártó wrote.

'Hungary supports the conclusion of an investment protection treaty between the European Union and China, providing it serves its interests, but it rejects the application of a double standard', he highlighted.

According to the Minister, European regulations and statements cannot serve the goal of enabling the large Western European countries to cause economic and market disadvantages to the smaller European countries with respect to the economic cooperation they conduct with China. 'Only a little over 10 percent of the 700 billion dollars in trade flow realised each year between the European Union and China is realised by the countries of Central Europe', he added.

'We therefore reject the application of a double standard, and it is high time the large Western European countries also left hypocrisy behind them concerning relations developed with China', Mr Szijjártó said. 'They are also realising many tens of billions of dollars of investment and many tens of billions of dollars in trade flow with the Chinese', the Minister wrote.

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade/MTI)

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 07:14:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25aComment by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas on the European Commission's proposal regarding EU budget 2021-2027 and a new recovery instrument
PU
03:15aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : The countries of Europe should not act as if they do not want good relations with China
PU
03:10aWage support programme now protects 137,000 persons' jobs
PU
03:10aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China defers income tax payments for small firms, household businesses
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:13aUK helps employers with slow phase-in of job shield costs
RE
01:12aTIMELINE : Key dates in Hong Kong's anti-government protests
RE
05/29Hong Kong leaders say Trump 'completely wrong' for curbing ties
RE
05/29DHHL NEWS RELEASE : Remediation Improvements to Begin on Anahola Reservoirs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mostly higher as U.S.-China spat simmers
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers
3CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : CANOPY GROWTH : Pot producer Canopy Growth's loss bigger than expected
4UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Edging closer to bailout, Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group