Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile : Chancellor highlights the urgency of seeking collaborative solutions to the pandemic, in ministerial videoconference Europe-Latin America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

Chancellor highlights the urgency of seeking collaborative solutions to the pandemic, in ministerial videoconference Europe-Latin America

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodoro Ribera, participated this morning in a ministerial videoconference between Europe and Latin America, which was held at the initiative of France, Spain and the European Union. The meeting, which was aimed at strengthening cooperation between both regions to address the Covid-19 and its consequences, was attended by foreign ministers from 18 countries.

In his speech, Minister Ribera highlighted the importance of defining common priorities, so that these can counterbalance the current political and geopolitical tensions: 'This health emergency reminds us urgently that solutions must be sought in collaborative ways and that the problems that are arising from it, both economically and socially, cannot remain subject to polarisation and confrontational positions'.

In this sense, he assured that countries must make joint efforts to promote scientific research to obtain a vaccine, but also to ensure the free circulation of goods and services. This, taking into account that the pandemic is strongly affecting people's health, as well as the economies and institutional stability of nations.

The Chancellor also proposed that the European countries, which have previously experienced the pandemic, should share with Latin America and the Caribbean their experiences with respect to the control of Covid-19 and the restoration of economic activity.

Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Solá stressed his agreement with Foreign Minister Ribera's proposals regarding the need to have common objectives, despite the local problems that the pandemic is generating. 'I agree with Teodoro, my Chilean colleague, that we must have a higher view, one that goes beyond the local, because if not, we will not be able to contribute to improving where the world is going,' he stressed.

Supporting the WHO

At the videoconference, the foreign ministers agreed -among other issues- to reaffirm their support to the United Nations and, in particular, to the World Health Organization (WHO), for the role it has played in international coordination to respond to Covid-19.

In this regard, Foreign Minister Ribera invited the other countries to participate in a consultation process that the representation of Chile before the WHO in Geneva began with other delegations. This was done in order to continue improving the response capacity of both the international organization and the different countries.

At the meeting, a tribute was paid to the victims of the pandemic and a joint thanks was expressed to the health professionals, health workers and those who have been on the front line in dealing with the pandemic.

The way out of the Venezuelan crisis

During the hearing, Chancellor Ribera shared the concern raised by his German and Brazilian counterparts regarding the aggravated crisis affecting Venezuela, which has generated massive migration in Latin America. In this sense, he pointed out the importance of a peaceful and negotiated solution by the Venezuelans themselves, but also the need for 'international observation that makes the parties feel, effectively, willing and in good faith, to seek this political solution.

'Chile is committed to the search for a solution to the humanitarian crisis and we are prepared to support regional and multilateral efforts that aim to improve the living conditions of millions of Venezuelans,' said the Minister. He added that, in this sense, Chile continues to work in the search for channels of dialogue between the Lima Group and the International Contact Group for Venezuela.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 17:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18pGoogle bans ads on coronavirus conspiracy theory content
RE
01:16pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF CHILE : Chancellor highlights the urgency of seeking collaborative solutions to the pandemic, in ministerial videoconference Europe-Latin America
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pU.S. travel industry seeks gov't assistance, new tax breaks to spur trips
RE
01:03pUK top court says it is assessing UK judges' position in Hong Kong appeal court
RE
01:01pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls to record low for 11th week -Baker Hughes
RE
01:00pWhere did all the bulls go? Rallies stall as EU summit begins
RE
12:59pWhere did all the bulls go? Rallies stall as EU summit begins
RE
12:57pWhere did all the bulls go? Rallies stall as EU summit begins
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. : EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES : Grants Key Employees Stock Options for 2020
2REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. : REALOGY : Real Estate Program RealSure™ Launches with New Features to Improve H..
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Announces the Signing of Mozambique LNG Project Financing
4UBI BANCA S.P.A. : Intesa ups bid for UBI with 0.57 euro cash sweetener
5Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Monthly Distribution for Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternat..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group