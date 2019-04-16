Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of I R of Iran : FM Zarif Leaving Tehran for Syria, Turkey

04/16/2019 | 04:18am EDT

Iran's foreign minister is departing for Syria on a two-day trip before visiting Turkey at the head of a political delegation.

Mohammd-Javad Zarif's trips are aimed at continuing regular and constant consultations between Iranian authorities and Syrian and Turkish officials.
In addition to holding talks with senior officials of the two countries, Zarif will also discuss the most pressing issues in bilateral relations, including the agreements reached by the Iranian, Syrian, and Iraqi presidents.
Coordinating the positions of the three countries on key regional and international issues in a bid to contribute to the promotion of peace and stability in the Middle East region will also be on the agenda of Zarif's trips.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of I.R. of Iran published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:17:02 UTC
