Ministry of Foreign Affairs of I R of Iran : FM Zarif, Senior Italian Lawmaker Meet in Tehran

FM Zarif, Senior Italian Lawmaker Meet in Tehran

04/14/2019 | 09:58am EDT

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met with Vito Rosario Petrocelli, the president of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate of Italy.

In the Sunday meeting held in Tehran, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.
Zarif touched upon strong relations between Iran and Italy over the past four decades, expressing hope the current coalition government in Rome will maintain its good economic ties with Tehran as before.
'Iran has set up a corresponding institution to INSTEX (Europe's Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) and announced its establishment to the European Union,' Zarif added.
The top Italian official, in turn, said his trip to Iran comes amid good relations between the two countries. He touched upon the age-old relations between Tehran and Rome, calling for further promotion of mutual ties.
He said an Iran-Italy parliamentary friendship group has been established at the Italian Senate. The top Italian parliamentarian also offered condolences to the Iranian government and people for the recent flooding in Iran, and said his country would send humanitarian aid to flood-stricken people.
The two sides also discussed Washington's hostile policies towards Iran, international developments, regional issues as well as developments in North Africa.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of I.R. of Iran published this content on 14 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 13:57:08 UTC
