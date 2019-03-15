Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of I R of Iran : Iran FM Urges OIC to Hold Emergency Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 08:24pm EDT

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarifhas strongly condemned aFriday terrorist attack onMuslimworshippersin New Zealand, calling onthe Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to hold an emergency session on the carnage.

In a Friday phone conversation with Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister of Turkey which is the rotating president of the OIC, Zarifcalled for appropriate reaction of Muslim states to this heinous crime.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the New Zealand terrorist attack as well as the Israeli soldiers' recent insult to Muslims' mosque in the occupied Palestine, and proposed that the OIC immediately holds an emergency meeting at the level of leaders or foreign ministers.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of I.R. of Iran published this content on 16 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 00:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34pUK DEPARTMENT FOR EDUCATION : Plans to boost international student numbers and income
PU
09:03pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : U.S. funds focus on media stocks, banks to find value as mid-caps rally
RE
08:59pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Procesadora La Hacienda, Inc. Recalls Beef Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
PU
08:59pRF BINDER PARTNERS : From CBD to Zero-Calorie Sweeteners, the 2019 Expo West saw New Food Brands Disrupting with Products that Promote Wellness
PU
08:47pPHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia in restructuring move
RE
08:31pU.S. Places Sanctions on Russians Over Conflict in Ukraine
DJ
08:24pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF I R OF IRAN : Iran FM Urges OIC to Hold Emergency Meeting
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:14pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : March 15, 2019 - Gabriel Resources Ltd. and Gabriel Resources (Jersey) v. Romania (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/31) Respondent's Comments on the Non-Disputing Parties' Submission (February 28, 2019)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : U.S. regulators want public's view on cars with no steering wheel, brakes
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Airlines fear long grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets after Ethiopian crash
3CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : A Cognitive Future
4Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Astec Industries, Inc – ASTE
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NIO Inc. - NIO

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.