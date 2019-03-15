Ministry of Foreign Affairs of I R of Iran : Iran FM Urges OIC to Hold Emergency Meeting

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarifhas strongly condemned aFriday terrorist attack onMuslimworshippersin New Zealand, calling onthe Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to hold an emergency session on the carnage.

In a Friday phone conversation with Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister of Turkey which is the rotating president of the OIC, Zarifcalled for appropriate reaction of Muslim states to this heinous crime.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the New Zealand terrorist attack as well as the Israeli soldiers' recent insult to Muslims' mosque in the occupied Palestine, and proposed that the OIC immediately holds an emergency meeting at the level of leaders or foreign ministers.